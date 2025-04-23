Talonvest Negotiates $22.1M in Insurance Company Loans for WA and FL Properties

NEWPORT BEACH, CA., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc. is proud to announce two recent closings for Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc., a publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of our long-term client, SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. The first is a $13,000,000 non-recourse bridge loan for the refinance of a facility located at 16600 SE 18th Street in Vancouver, WA. The asset, built in 2020, has approximately 99,800 NRSF and 1,100 units, 97% of which are climate-controlled. Talonvest also negotiated a $9,120,000 loan for an approximately 64,400 NRSF facility located at 6424 14th Street West in Bradenton, FL with 800 total units. Both loans provided the client with 5-year fixed-rate financing with two years of interest-only payments.

Talonvest has closed 40 deals with the insurance company that funded these loans which featured a step-down prepayment penalty and no ongoing leasing covenants. H. Michael Schwartz, President and CEO of Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc. shared, "Collaborating with Talonvest continues to be a positive experience for us. They delivered a seamless, efficient process from start to finish and always impress us with their expertise in the capital markets." The Talonvest team responsible for these assignments included Britt Taylor, Eric Snyder, Ivan Viramontes, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company’s collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.





Vancouver, WA





Bradenton, FL

