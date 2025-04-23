“Ornaments of the Obsession” by Marko Stout, NYC 2025 “Queen of the Velvet Storm” by Marko Stout, NYC 2025 Marko Stout poses with his models during solo exhibition at Kate Oh Gallery 2024

This series is pure decadence. It’s about desire, status, and the spectacle of modern luxury.” — Marko Stout

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed artist Marko Stout is igniting a frenzy among art collectors and luxury buyers with his highly anticipated new series, “Empire of Excess” — a glam-industrial exploration of wealth, power, and modern indulgence. With demand surging beyond expectations, Collectors Join Waitlist to Buy Marko Stout’s ‘Empire of Excess’ Before Public Release, and Pre-Sales are now officially closed due to overwhelming response.Blending the provocative with the opulent, the “Empire of Excess” collection continues Stout’s signature aesthetic — metallic textures, surreal sensuality, and striking pop-surrealist compositions that have captured the attention of elite collectors worldwide. Each piece is designed to command attention, elevate interiors, and appreciate in value — making this series a serious investment opportunity for discerning buyers.“This series is pure decadence. It’s about desire, status, and the spectacle of modern luxury,” says Stout. “It’s meant for bold collectors who want more than art — they want impact.”The collection includes limited-edition large-format metallic prints, immersive installations, and sculptural works, all curated to reflect the seductive chaos of consumer culture and industrial beauty. Collectors from Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Dubai have already joined the waitlist, with several high-profile names among them.Following the artist’s recent string of sold-out exhibitions, this launch further cements Stout as a dominant force in contemporary art and a rising star among blue-chip collectors. Critics and curators are already calling Empire of Excess his most ambitious and market-shifting work to date.“Marko Stout is redefining what contemporary pop art can be. His work is seductive, rebellious, and commercially explosive,” said an NYC-based art advisor who previewed the new pieces.With Pre-Sales Closed, access to Empire of Excess is now limited to those who have secured a spot on the official waitlist, which is nearing capacity. The public release is set for late Spring 2025, with a VIP preview and red-carpet exhibition scheduled in Manhattan.About Marko Stout:Marko Stout is a celebrated New York-based contemporary artist known for his edgy, vibrant, and industrial glam artworks. His pieces have been featured in Vogue, Rolling Stone, GQ, Maxim, Playboy, and Newsweek, and collected by celebrities, luxury developers, and private investors worldwide. With a style that merges urban sophistication with pop surrealism, Stout has become a leading voice in the modern art world — and a must-watch figure for the future of luxury art.

