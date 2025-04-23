Moore Law Encourages Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located in New York City on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB)



The investigation concerns possible misstatements that the Neutron rocket will launch in mid-2025.

On February 25, 2025, Bleecker Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Rocket Lab “has materially misled investors about the likelihood that its Neutron rocket will launch in mid-2025.” The report revealed that the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests, which were originally scheduled to occur in a window between September 2024 and March 2025, had been pushed back to a window beginning in September 2025 and could occur as late as March 2026. The report further revealed significant delays in preparing the Company’s launch pad, including a potable water problem not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which would delay launch further. The report also alleged that Company’s only Neutron contract so far is with an “unreliable startup” named E-Space which is described as “risk item.” The report further alleged this “contract is not a full-price deal, contrary to what Rocket Lab has said.”

On this news, Rocket Lab’s stock price fell $2.21, or 9.8%, to close at $20.28 per share on February 25, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

ABOUT MOORE LAW PLLC

Moore Law is a NYC plaintiff contingency litigation law firm for investors. We hold officers and directors accountable for breaches of fiduciary duty, fraud, insider trading, wasteful spending, and other corporate misconduct. There is no cost to you ever.

We pride ourselves on 24/7 availability, same day email responses, and constant case updates.



MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

(212) 709-8245

fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

www.fmoorelaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.