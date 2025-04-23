REAL ID Deadline: May 7 DOR Urges Residents to Verify ID Status

The federal REAL ID enforcement deadline of May 7, 2025, is less than two weeks away. The Missouri Department of Revenue encourages Missouri residents to verify their driver license or identification card is REAL ID compliant, before the May 7, 2025 enforcement date.

The REAL ID Act was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission recommended the federal government set new standards for the issuance of identification to achieve enhanced security.

A Missouri-issued REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card will have a star, as shown below, in the upper right-hand corner. A driver license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID will have “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES” in the upper right-hand corner.

How long does it take to get a REAL ID?

After presenting the required documents, it typically takes 7 to 10 days for a REAL ID to arrive in the mail. The temporary paper ID received from the license office at the time of initiation will not be accepted for boarding domestic flights. If traveling, plan accordingly.

Who will need a REAL ID?

Under Missouri law, applying for a REAL ID is not mandatory. However, individuals will soon be required to present a REAL ID-compliant document for official purposes including, but not limited to, entering nuclear power plants, accessing federal facilities, and boarding federally regulated domestic flights. If you plan on flying in the future but do not want to apply for a REAL ID, you can present another Transportation Security Administration approved acceptable form of ID such as your U.S. passport.

A noncompliant driver license or ID card will continue to be an acceptable verification for age identity, driving privileges, voting and registering to vote, and other purposes not limited by the REAL ID Act.

What documents do I need to obtain a REAL ID?

To apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, Missourians will need to submit valid, original documents verifying their identity, lawful status, Social Security number, proof of residency, and official name change if needed. For a full list of acceptable documents, click here. Anyone wishing to apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card must notify the person assisting them at the start of their transaction.

Where can I apply for a REAL ID?

Residents can apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or non-driver identification card at one of Missouri’s many contract license office locations. The transaction and processing fees for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, new or renewal, are the same as for a license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID. Detailed fee information can be found at dor.mo.gov/driver-license/resources/license.html#fees. Duplicate transaction fee waiver provisions may apply for an otherwise eligible first-time REAL ID-compliant card applicant, currently holding a valid document with more than six-months remaining until expiration.

Missourians can learn more about REAL ID at dor.mo.gov/driver-license/issuance/real-id/. Information is also available on the TSA website at tsa.gov/real-id and on the DHS website at dhs.gov/real-id.

###

__________________________________________________

The Missouri Department of Revenue is available for interviews with media outlets sharing coverage on REAL ID. For scheduling, call (573) 751-8222 or email JoDonn.Chaney@dor.mo.gov.