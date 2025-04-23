San Bernardino County Brings Legal Services to Court Users in Remote Areas

At 20,105 square miles, San Bernardino County is the largest county in the contiguous United States by area. Spread throughout the county, in places often populated with more mountains and desert than people, the area’s 2 million residents sometimes must travel up to three hours to get to court.

To increase access to justice for residents of the vast county, the Public Defender’s Office created its Mobile Defense Program. The program dispatches legal service RVs to isolated areas of the county so defendants can more easily appear in remote hearings related to low-level criminal cases.

Public Defender’s Office Partners With San Bernardino Court

The Superior Court of San Bernardino County works with the Public Defender’s Office to coordinate calendar logistics and ensure a judicial officer is available to preside over the proceedings. The court uses remote technology installed at the courthouse to connect to the RVs out in the field. Additionally, the court’s Self-Help Center staff is available on-site for litigants who may need their services.

“Implementing alternative proceedings is crucial for our community, especially in rural areas where access to local courts can be a significant challenge,” said Presiding Judge Lisa Rogan of the San Bernardino Superior Court. “In San Bernardino County, we face a shortage of judicial resources and facilities, making it difficult to adequately serve these remote locations. Participating in this program aims to bridge that gap, ensuring that justice is accessible and affordable for all constituents.”

It's a win-win situation for both the litigant and the court. Litigants can clear a bench warrant or fine, which improves their quality of life, and the court lightens its caseload. Up to 100 cases can be cleared during one event.

Outreach Events Offer More Than Just Legal Services

The Mobile Defense Program events not only provide legal assistance, but other county agencies and organizations can provide help such as dental screenings, medical care, and job search assistance on site.

“We have the largest county in the nation, so we are trying to develop creative ideas to provide direct assistance and relief to the community,” said Thomas W. Sone, San Bernardino County Public Defender. “The Mobile Defense Program aims to mitigate these challenges by bringing services directly to these isolated areas.”

The first Mobile Defense Program event was held on May 21, 2024 in the unincorporated community of Landers. The most recent event held on Mar. 12 at The River’s Edge Ranch in Lucerne Valley attracted more than 200 attendees.

Mobile Defense Program events are hosted throughout the county every six weeks. The next event will be held at the Joshua Tree Community Resource Fair at the Joshua Tree Community Center on Wednesday, May 14.