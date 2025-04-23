John Flack Appointed CFO of Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions

PHOENIX, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (“AMPS”), a diversified healthcare technology company supporting transparent, affordable medical and prescription benefits, announced today the appointment of John A. Flack II as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Flack brings over two decades of strategic and operational finance experience, most notably eight years as Office Managing Partner of the Fort Worth, Texas office of KPMG, a leading global audit, tax and advisory firm. As Office Managing Partner, he held responsibility for the operation and all activities of 200+ professionals including go-to-market strategies, business development, recruiting, hiring, performance management and culture, client relationships and management, budgeting and P&L responsibilities through a period of significant growth. Flack also served as the Asset Management Market Leader for KPMG in Texas, through which he advised financial sponsors, private equity firms, hedge funds and credit funds, providing transactional advice on numerous mergers, acquisitions, business combinations and IPOs.

As CFO of AMPS, Flack will oversee AMPS’ financial strategy and operations, financial planning and analysis, accounting and financial controls, human resources, procurement, corporate development, and investor relations functions. He will serve as an integral part of the company’s leadership team, offering a seasoned perspective on business growth and financial initiatives and an engaging, down-to-earth leadership style.

“We’re thrilled to welcome John to AMPS as we accelerate the growth of our technology offerings and the corresponding impact for our customers and their members,” said Matt Brow, CEO and Board Member of AMPS. “While it is clear that his leadership and financial expertise will bolster our mission to deliver smarter, faster, and more disruptive medical and prescription benefit solutions, I have no doubt that John’s contributions to our team culture will be just as powerful.”

“It’s exciting to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for AMPS,” said Flack. “This is a company with bold vision, a powerful platform, and a passionate, talented team committed to transforming how healthcare works for the people depending on it. I’m eager to build on our momentum, create value for our customers and investors, while also scaling our impact across healthcare payer, employer and individual markets.”

Flack’s addition to the executive team reinforces AMPS’ commitment to building a high-impact team focused on innovation, growth, and delivering value. “John brings the financial acumen and leadership instinct that accelerates companies from great to exceptional,” said James Nadauld, Board Chairman at AMPS and Managing Partner of Cimarron Healthcare Capital, AMPS’ financial sponsor. “He adds immediate value as AMPS advances innovation while expanding its presence in the payer technology and healthcare benefits markets. We’re confident John will help drive the next phase of growth and long-term success.”

To learn more about AMPS, visit www.amps.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions

Founded in 2005, Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) is a diversified healthcare technology company supporting transparent, affordable medical and prescription benefits through proprietary software as a service (SaaS) products and tech-enabled services offered across the healthcare payer and employer markets. The company offers a range of products including prospective payment integrity software, high-dollar medical bill review, claim repricing software, reference-based pricing software and services, and transparent pharmacy benefits management, through its business units: ClaimInsight, PriceDynamix, and Drexi. AMPS serves self-insured employers, health plans, TPAs, and individual market aggregators throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.amps.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Roche

VP, Global Marketing

AMPS

sroche@amps.com

