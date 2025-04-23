Eco Bright Future, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Goldex Global to Transform Gold Trading and Tokenization

Innovative Collaboration to Launch Gold-to-Cash ATM Machines and Tokenization Platforms Across the Middle East

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Bright Future, Inc. (OTC: EBFI) ($EBFI), a leader in Real-World-Assets (RWA) tokenization, announces a groundbreaking partnership with Goldex Global (“Goldex”), a pioneer in precious metals technology. This strategic alliance aims to revolutionize the gold trading landscape by deploying ATM-like machines capable of instantly analyzing and purchasing gold jewelry, supported by an advanced tokenization platform powered by Universa Blockchain.

Revolutionary Gold ATM Technology

The partnership will utilize Goldex Global's proprietary technology. Goldex has developed sophisticated machines like ATMs that are designed explicitly for gold transactions. These innovative kiosks employ cutting-edge X-ray and chemical analysis techniques to accurately assess gold jewelry on the spot, providing immediate payment to customers based on current market values. For more information on Goldex’s ATM terminal, visit www.goldexrobot.com .

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to bridge traditional asset classes with modern financial technology," said Alexander Borodich, founder of EcoBrightFuture. "By combining our expertise in sustainable technology solutions with Goldex Global's next-generation gold assessment systems, we are creating a seamless interface between physical precious metals and digital finance."

Middle East Expansion Strategy

The partnership's initial phase will focus on deploying these gold ATMs throughout the Middle East, beginning in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The region's strong cultural affinity for gold and its status as a global financial hub make it an ideal starting point for this innovative venture.

"The UAE is the perfect launching ground for our joint initiative," said Dmitry Pluschevsky, Chief Strategy Officer at Goldex Global . "With its sophisticated financial infrastructure and deep-rooted gold trading traditions, we anticipate robust adoption of our technology in this market before expanding to neighboring countries."

Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization (RWA)

In addition to the physical machines, the partnership will introduce a comprehensive gold tokenization platform, marking a significant advancement in real-world asset tokenization. This platform will transform physical gold into digital tokens, creating what the companies call "intracity mines"- accessible gold reserves that can be digitally traded and transferred.

"We're not just creating a new way to sell gold; we're establishing an entirely new ecosystem that connects physical gold with its digital representation," explained Alexander Borodich, founder of Universa Blockchain. "This marks our first significant step into the broader real-world asset tokenization space, with gold as the perfect bridge between traditional value stores and digital finance."

Transformative Financial Implications

This initiative comes as financial markets increasingly seek stable, asset-backed alternatives within the digital economy. The partnership aims to set new asset verification, valuation, and tokenization standards by creating a transparent, efficient method for converting physical gold into digital assets.

Industry analysts note that this collaboration could potentially reshape how consumers interact with precious metals, making gold more liquid, accessible, and integrated into the modern financial system without compromising its fundamental value as a stable store of wealth.

About Eco Bright Future, Inc. (OTC: EBFI):

Eco Bright Future, Inc. (OTC: EBFI) is a publicly traded company dedicated to developing sustainable technologies that bridge traditional industries with innovative digital solutions. With a focus on efficiency, accessibility, and environmental responsibility, EcoBrightFuture continues to pioneer transformative approaches to established markets - https://ecobrightfuture.com/

About Goldex Global:

Goldex Global specializes in advanced precious metals technologies, developing innovative solutions for assessing, trading, and tokenizing gold and other valuable metals. Their proprietary systems combine cutting-edge materials science with digital technology to create new possibilities in the precious metals sector - www.goldexrobot.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT:

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, this press release's statements are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact Information:

George Athanasiadis

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 727-692-3348

Email: info@ecobrightfuture.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4b932bc-fb86-4e43-aba1-abaf46daa7f0

EcoBrightFuture Announces Strategic Partnership with Goldex Global to Transform Gold Trading and Tokenization EcoBrightFuture (OTC: EBFI) ($EBFI), a leader in Real-World-Assets (RWA) tokenization, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Goldex Global (“Goldex”), a pioneer in precious metals technology - https://ecobrightfuture.com & http://www.goldexrobot.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.