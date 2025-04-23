UPDATE: Filevine Acquires Parrot, Expanding AI-Powered Legal Capabilities and Deposition Services

Acquisition Combines Industry-Leading Legal Workflows with Advanced AI Transcripts, Medical Record Summarization, and Remote Deposition Tools

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filevine, the leading legal work platform trusted by over 150,000 legal professionals, today announced the acquisition of Parrot, the full-stack platform for transcribing, scheduling, and managing depositions. This marks Filevine’s third strategic acquisition, reinforcing its mission to deliver a “single pane of glass” where legal professionals can manage, track, and complete every aspect of their cases.

“This acquisition is a pivotal leap forward in our mission to redefine legal work,” said Ryan Anderson, CEO of Filevine. “We’re not just accelerating—we’re transforming how legal professionals operate. By uniting proprietary technology, premium services, and AI into a single, integrated platform, we’re empowering teams to move faster, think bigger, and lead the industry into a new era. The future of legal work isn’t coming—it’s being built right here, right now.”

Parrot was born out of necessity by Eric Baum, a Florida Special Victims Unit prosecutor frustrated by the slow, overpriced, and outdated world of legacy court reporting—an industry still operating like it was pre-internet. He teamed up with his brother Bryan Baum, a tech entrepreneur and investor, and technologist Tomas Scavnicky to co-found Parrot: a faster, smarter alternative. They built proprietary speech recognition technology that delivers near-instant, high-accuracy transcripts synced to audio and video—paired with clear, transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

A year later, CEO Aaron O’Brien was brought in to scale the vision. Together they built Parrot, which has become the platform of choice for attorneys, investigators, and insurers—now offering advanced features like automated deposition summaries and medical records review—helping professionals save time, cut costs, and win more cases.

Parrot has emerged as a standout in legal tech for its advanced deposition tools, including livestream and instant transcript capabilities, editable video clips, and AI-generated narrative, page:line, or topic-based summaries. The platform also offers automated medical record summarization, complete with linked timelines and documents. Designed for security and scalability, Parrot is fully HIPAA and SOC 2 compliant.

With this acquisition, Filevine extends its footprint into remote deposition services, transcript automation, and medical record management—three of the most time-consuming and costly areas in litigation.

“We built Parrot to empower litigation teams with the speed and precision they need to win cases,” said Aaron O’Brien, CEO of Parrot, who joins Filevine along with his 40+ person team. “Joining Filevine lets us bring our mission to life on a larger scale, combining our product-forward DNA with Filevine’s powerful platform and community of legal professionals.”

O’Brien brings executive experience from Uber and Facebook, and his team adds depth to Filevine’s culture of innovation and customer focus. Together, the companies now deliver the strongest combination of AI, service, and workflow in the legal market—serving both plaintiff and defense firms with unmatched efficiency, insight, and scalability.

"We're building something far more transformative than a typical feature expansion—we're creating an intelligent ecosystem for your depositions and associated documents, eliminating the manual handoffs that have plagued legal workflows for decades." Dr. Cain Elliott, Chief Legal Futurist at Filevine.

Service integration with Parrot will be available to Filevine customers in the coming weeks, with full feature access and workflow support. This acquisition also paves the way for expanded AI offerings through Depo CoPilot by Filevine and FilevineAI, delivering an end-to-end legal experience that’s intelligent, intuitive, and integrated.

For more information about Filevine and its solutions, visit filevine.com.

About Filevine

Filevine is transforming the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Filevine powers everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics. Over 150,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine is recognized on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Utah Business Fast 50 lists, is a 2022 Top Workplace USA winner, and is among the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

About Parrot

Parrot is a AI-powered platform founded by technologists and legal experts and purpose built for the legal and insurance community. It helps attorneys handle cases faster and more efficiently by providing AI-generated, synced deposition transcripts and summaries. Parrot is headquartered in New York City, with employees across the country.

Learn more at www.parrot.us

