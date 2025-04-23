N.C. Forest Service announces 2024 Tree City USA, Tree Campus Higher Education and 2025 Tree Line USA recipients

RALEIGH – The N.C. Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry program has announced that 69 communities, 12 campuses and three utilities have been awarded 2024 Tree City USA, 2024 Tree Campus Higher Education and 2025 Tree Line USA designations.

Communities of Charlotte, Concord, Davidson, Gastonia and Wilmington earned the Tree City USA Growth Award for 2024. Communities that have already been designated a Tree City for one year are eligible to apply for the Tree City USA Growth Award in its second consecutive year. The Tree City USA Growth Award recognizes specific community efforts toward environmental improvement, higher levels of tree care and stronger community tree care programs.

The Tree City USA program is a national program that provides the framework for community forestry management for cities and towns. By meeting four core standards of sound urban forestry management, communities can achieve Tree City USA status.

“Planting trees and responsible urban forest management at the local level including community involvement and participation in urban forestry recognition programs are critical to sustaining healthy forest resources in North Carolina,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Communities, higher education campuses and utility companies achieving these distinctions are reinforcing their commitment to healthy urban tree canopy, tree conservation, reducing stormwater runoff, increasing property values and clean air and water. I encourage others to join the effort.”

Similarly, two and four-year accredited colleges and universities can promote healthy trees and earn Tree Campus Higher Education accolades. Utility companies who demonstrate sound utility pruning practices and balance the demands of expanding utility needs alongside the benefits of providing adequate care for our urban forests are eligible for Tree Line USA honors.

The NCFS Urban and Community Forestry program oversees the application and award process for Tree City USA, Tree Campus Higher Education and Tree Line USA.

To learn more about N.C. Forest Service urban and cNCSFommunity forestry programs and services, visit https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/nc-forest-service/urban. For a complete list of Tree City, Tree Campus and Tree Line USA recipients, visit https://www.ncforestservice.gov/Urban/pdf/Tree_City_USA/Tree%20City-Campus-Line_Recipients.pdf.

