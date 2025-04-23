PRESS RELEASE: NACON’S REVOLUTION X UNLIMITED AVAILABLE NOW IN STORES

NACON’S REVOLUTION X UNLIMITED AVAILABLE NOW IN STORES

Lesquin (France), April 23 2025 – NACON, a world leader in gaming accessories, is pleased to announce that its new Revolution X Unlimited (RXU) controller is now available. Particularly suited for shooting games, this Designed for Xbox licensed wireless controller offers unrivaled precision, responsiveness and comfort, whether you're playing on Xbox Series X|S* or PC. It is now available from nacongaming.com at the recommended retail price of 199.90€.

Watch the Revolution X Unlimited launch trailer here

With over 10 years' expertise in research and development, NACON's team of engineers has created the RXU, a concentrated blend of technology, unique features and a range of additional game modes. More than just a controller, the RXU boasts enhanced durability, unique modular ergonomics and the integration of technologies never before seen on an Xbox controller.

For the first time, the RXU features an integrated gyroscope (only available on PC), offering smoother, more intuitive control in game. It also boasts a minimum battery life of 10 hours, which can be extended to 20 hours thanks to power-saving options. Gamers can adjust their power consumption by deactivating certain power-hungry functions, such as lighting, brightness levels or the integrated screen sleep function.

Key Features :

3 connection modes: radio frequency, wired and/or Bluetooth

Rechargeable battery offering a minimum of ten hours of autonomy

Hall Effect technology in joysticks and triggers

Integrated LCD screen for intuitive programming and real-time audio mixing

Omron® micro-switch-equipped trigger locks, directional crosses and buttons

6 programmable shortcut buttons

Ergonomic customization: six additional weights, six joystick heads, two joystick rings and two directional crosses included

PC and Shooter mode with exclusive features

The Revolution X Unlimited is available on nacongaming.com and in retail stores at the recommended retail price of 199.90€.

Find all the assets here

About NACON

A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages.. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

*Xbox, Xbox Series X|S are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All Rights Reserved.

