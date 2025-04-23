Perspective Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of VMT-α-NET and VMT01 Data for Presentation at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body, today announced that data on the Company’s [212Pb]VMT-α-NET and [212Pb]VMT01 programs have been accepted for presentation as detailed below at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 30-June 3, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. ASCO plans to release further details for regular abstracts on May 22, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT.

Presenter Abstract Title Presentation Details Thorvardur Halfdanarson [212Pb]VMT-α-NET therapy in somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2) expressing neuroendocrine tumors (NETs): Dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) observation participants after 1 year follow-up and preliminary report for expansion participants Abstract Number: 3005

Session Type: Oral Abstract Session

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Session Date: May 30, 2025

Session Time: 2:45 PM-5:45 PM CDT

Presentation Time: 4:09-4:21 PM CDT Zachary Morris Interim safety and efficacy data of [212Pb]VMT01 in MC1R expressing melanoma Abstract Number: 3099

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Session Date: June 2, 2025

Session Time: 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT



About [212Pb]VMT-α-NET

Perspective designed [212Pb]VMT-α-NET to target and deliver 212Pb to tumor sites expressing SSTR2. The Company is conducting a multi-center, open-label dose escalation, dose expansion study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT05636618) of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-positive neuroendocrine tumors who have not received prior radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPT). Results with a data cut-off date of January 10, 2025 from the first nine patients enrolled into Cohorts 1 and 2 of the study were most recently presented as a poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GI) in January 2025. Cohort 2 was reopened in August 2024. By 3Q and 4Q 2025, patients enrolled after the cohort reopened and through February 28, 2025, will have had the opportunity for at least 32 weeks of follow-up after their initial doses, sufficient time to receive at least one scan after their full treatment (up to four doses every eight weeks), if they receive all four doses of treatment per protocol.

About [212Pb]VMT01

Perspective designed [212Pb]VMT01 to target and deliver 212Pb to tumor sites expressing MC1R, a protein that can be overexpressed in metastatic melanoma tumors.1 The Company is conducting a multi-center, open-label dose finding, dose expansion study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT05655312) in patients with histologically confirmed melanoma and MC1R-positive imaging scans. Initial results as of a data cut-off date of September 4, 2024 were previously presented at the 21st International Congress of the Society for Melanoma Research (SMR) in October 2024. Two additional cohorts commenced patient treatment in March and April 2025, of [212Pb]VMT01 in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, and as monotherapy, respectively.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical development company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha-emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting moieties, which provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs are in Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials in the U.S. for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors, respectively. The Company is growing its regional network of drug product finishing facilities, enabled by its proprietary 212Pb generator, to deliver patient-ready products for clinical trials and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to pioneer advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body; the ability of the Company's proprietary technology utilizing the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties; the Company's prediction that complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate certain targeting moieties provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes; the Company's belief that its "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see a specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity; the Company's ability to grow its regional network of drug product finishing facilities, enabled by its proprietary 212Pb generator, to deliver patient-ready products for clinical trials and commercial operations; and other statements that are not historical fact.

The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's other filings with the SEC, and in the Company's future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts:

Perspective Therapeutics IR:

Annie J. Cheng, CFA

ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com

Russo Partners, LLC

Nic Johnson

PerspectiveIR@russopr.com

_____________________________

1 Su DG, Djureinovic D, Schoenfeld D, et al. Melanocortin-1 Receptor Expression as a Marker of Progression in Melanoma. JCO Precis Oncol. 2024;8:e2300702. doi:10.1200/PO.23.00702.

