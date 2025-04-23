Cutoshi Unveils Its DeFi Solutions: Wallet‑Free ‘Cutoshi Swap’ and Multi‑Chain ‘Cutoshi Wallet’ Sites Go Live





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cutoshi is pleased to announce the official launch of two major products within its ecosystem: the Connect Wallet-free Cutoshi Swap and the multi-chain Cutoshi Wallet. These websites mark a major milestone in the project’s roadmap as it continues to expand.

Having already raised over $2.2 million through its ongoing safe crypto presale, Cutoshi now offers users early access to platforms that prioritize simplicity, security, and innovation across the DeFi space.

Cutoshi Swap – a crypto‑to‑crypto exchange that lets users swap tokens without connecting a wallet.

Cutoshi Wallet – a multi‑chain mobile interface, the team hopes will become the best crypto mobile wallet for everyday DeFi users.



Both sites are now live. According to the team, core development on the swap and wallet is “nearly complete,” with final refinements underway as user feedback rolls in.

“Our goal is to give people DeFi tools that feel simple and safe,” said the Cutoshi Team.

A Safe Crypto Presale Poised for Launch

Cutoshi’s crypto presale has been billed as one of the best presale crypto to buy this year. Funds raised will support ongoing development and liquidity provisioning for the ecosystem. Early contributors receive tiered bonuses and will be first in line to test upcoming features on both platforms.

Cutoshi Wallet — Aiming to Be the Best Crypto Mobile Wallet



Multi‑Chain Support: Built to handle more than twenty major blockchains at launch.



Built to handle more than twenty major blockchains at launch. Non‑Custodial Design: Private keys remain on‑device; the platform never takes custody of user assets.



Private keys remain on‑device; the platform never takes custody of user assets. Integrated Staking & Buy Options: Users can purchase, hold, and stake tokens in a single interface.







The team says future upgrades will include in‑app analytics, portfolio tracking, and direct fiat on‑ramps.

Cutoshi Swap — A Connect Wallet‑Free, Crypto‑to‑Crypto Exchange

Connect Wallet‑Free Swaps: Swaps can be executed without linking a wallet, adding an extra layer of privacy and security.



Swaps can be executed without linking a wallet, adding an extra layer of privacy and security. Cross‑Chain Bridge: Supporting swaps across multiple blockchains with access to thousands of different token pairs.



Supporting swaps across multiple blockchains with access to thousands of different token pairs. Minimal Listing Barriers: In keeping with DeFi’s open‑access ethos, Cutoshi Swap avoids heavy asset restrictions.







A public waitlist is now open for users who want to be notified when both platforms launch so they can gain early access to the advanced wallet and swap features.

About Cutoshi

Cutoshi combines meme‑driven community energy with tangible DeFi utilities. Backed by a roadmap focused on user experience, the project aspires to build a comprehensive suite of tools that let anyone—regardless of technical background—participate securely in decentralized finance. Cutoshi’s smart contract has been audited by a leading 3rd party company, making Cutoshi a safe crypto presale.

Learn More & Join the Community

For press or partnership inquiries, please contact Cami Perez hello@cutoshi.com.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8847ff07-3439-477a-b0c8-c61fd7184ec3

