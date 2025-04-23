Pipe Coatings Market Size to Reach USD 16.84 Billion by 2034, says Towards chem and Materials Consultants

According to Towards chem and Materials Consultants, the global pipe coatings market size is calculated at USD 10.49 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 16.84 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pipe coatings market size was valued at USD 9.95 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 16.84 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards chem and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research. The pipe coating market has emerged as vital sector, providing advanced protective solutions to enhance pipeline performance and lifespan. As industrial activities and urban infrastructure expand worldwide, the relevance of durable pipe coatings continue to intensify.

Overview Market

Pipe coatings play a critical role in protecting pipelines from corrosion, physical damage, and chemical exposure, ensuring the longevity and efficiency of oil, gas, water, and wastewater infrastructure. As global energy demands surge and water management becomes more crucial, the pipeline coating industry is experiencing substantial growth. These coatings not only serve as protective barriers but also improve the flow efficiency of transported materials by minimizing friction. The market has expanded beyond convectional anti-corrosion solutions to include advanced coating technologies such as fusion-bonded epoxy, thermoplastic polymer coatings, and liquid-applied systems.

These innovations have emerged due to rising concerns about pipeline integrity and environmental safety, especially in regions experiencing extreme climate conditions or undergoing aggressive industrial development. Increasing investments in pipeline infrastructure projects, especially across North America, the Middle East, and Asia-pacific, are also acting as significant growth enablers. Moreover, stricter regulations regarding pipeline maintenance and leakage prevention are encouraging stakeholders to opt for high-performance and sustainable coating solutions.

Pipe Coatings Market Key Takeaways

The U.S. pipe coatings market size was estimated at USD 2.10 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% from 2025 to 2034.

The North America dominated the pipe Coatings market with the largest revenue share of 30.14% in 2024.

The Asia-Pacific has held revenue share of around 27.25% in 2024.

By type, the Thermoplastic polymer coatings type dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.19% in 2024.

By type, the fusion bonding epoxy segment is expected to grow at a exponential CAGR over the forecast period

By form, the powder segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 79.45% in 2024.

By form, the liquid coating segment is expected to witness at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

By application, the oil and gas segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.11% in 2024

By application, the water and wastewater segment is expected to witness at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



Pipe Coatings Market key Trends

Sustainability and eco-friendly coatings: There is a growing shift towards environmentally friendly, solvent-free coatings and products with low volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Regulatory pressures and climate goals are pushing manufacturers to innovate and develop green alternatives.

Fusion-bonded Epoxy: Fusion-bonded epoxy (FBE) coatings are seeing rising adoption due to their superior corrosion resistance, thermal stability, and quick curing time. Especially for oil and gas pipelines, are becoming the go-to solution.

Digital monitoring integration: Smart pipelines are on the rise, with integrated monitoring systems. This trend is indirectly affecting coating materials as the coatings need to be compatible with embedded sensors and inspection tools.

Growing applications: Growing applications in pipeline and infrastructure modernization, the demand for pipeline coatings in the water and wastewater sector is growing faster than expected, especially in Asia-pacific

Multilayer coatings: Multi-functional coating systems that offer both corrosion and mechanical protection are gaining popularity. These combine various material like epoxy primers, polyethylene layers, and topcoats for enhanced durability.



Limitations and Challenges in Pipe Coatings Market

High initial investment: The application of advanced coatings systems involves high capital expenditure for equipment, skilled labor, and quality materials. This acts as a barrier, particularly for smaller contractors or government funded projects with tight budgets.

Volatile raw material prices: The fluctuating prices of raw materials like epoxy resins, polyurethanes, and polymers directly impact the profit margins of manufacturers and increase the overall cost for end-users.

Stringent regulatory compliance: Meeting international quality standards and environmental regulations requires continuous R&D and documentation, increasing operational complexity and compliance costs.

Environmental hazards: Some coatings types, especially solvent based, release harmful VOCs, posing risks to workers and the environment if not applied under controlled conditions.

Limited skilled workforce: Proper application of pipeline coatings demands specialized knowledge. A shortage of skilled professionals, especially in emerging economies, hinders market scalability.



Different Types of Pipeline Coating

They are selected based on the coating material, pipeline design, internal coating and external coating forces, connectivity, the development of processes and durability, impermeability, and the frequency of maintenance.

Following are the main types of pipelining coating:

Pipeline For Waste Water



It is helpful for wastewater and transportation, which are made mainly of water with a slight amount of solid waste. Depending on the pressure in the pipes and other factors, it can be made of concrete pipes, PVC, cast iron, or clay. Pipe diameters determined by the materials used and the pressure inside the tube.

Pipeline For Petroleum Oil



It is made of steel that is treated with the outer coating of the Catholic and protection to prevent external corrosion. Welding oil pipeline connection uses. The oil pipeline is divided into two types: crude oil pipeline, which transported crude oil to refineries, and pipeline product, which transported goods such as gasoline to the market.

Liquid Epoxy



The liquid epoxy pipeline coating process is very easy. The chemical reaction between the epoxy resin and hardener or catalyst liquid epoxy produces. A chemical reaction transforms the two into the hard layer when you’re sided by side. You can apply epoxy with a brush, roller, or spray after mixing.

The use of liquid epoxy usually in this area welds size cover, fittings, valves, as well as for the rehabilitation field of short parts of the tubes. He also works as an additional layer of protection at the front of the soil into the air, where underground plumbing meets the atmosphere.

Epoxy Coal Tar



Coal tar epoxy (CTE) is a liquid epoxy that has had some of the mineral fillers replaced with semi-liquid coal tar pitch. CTE cures by combining resin and hardener (parts A and B) to generate a thermoset covering, which is typical of all chemically epoxy resins. The thickness of coal tar epoxy coatings, like liquid epoxy coatings, determines by the particle content and the number of applications applies to the steel.

CTE applications for pipeline work are typically between 15 and 35 mils thick. The cure period of coal tar epoxy is relatively long. It will take five to seven days to properly cure at ambient temperatures (for example, 75 F). Force curing at 150 ° F might cut cure time to 8 hours.

Polyolefin Three-Layer Coatings



A primer (FBE or liquid epoxy), an adhesive intermediate layer (copolymer), and a topcoat make up a three-layer coating (polyolefin). This type of coating has normally uses in pipelines with high electrical resistance since the 1980s. The first coat for three-layer coatings, like FBE coatings, involves preheating the pipes.

The FBE and copolymer layers spray on, following by a final topcoat (the tie layer can alternatively apply through side extrusion). Polyethene frequently uses as a topcoat, while polypropylene is preferable if the pipeline can expose to high service temperatures.

Galvanizing



One of the most common types of steel pipe coating is galvanizing or galvanizing several. Even if the metal itself has several great corrosion resistance and tensile strength capabilities, it still requires a zinc coating for a better finish. Galvanizing can complete in a variety of ways, depending on the method’s availability.

The most often used method, however, is hot-dip or batch dip galvanizing, which involves immersing a steel pipe in molten zinc. A metallurgical reaction between the steel pipe alloy and the zinc produces a surface finish on the metal that delivers a corrosion-resistant quality never seen previously on the pipe.

Another benefit of galvanizing is the cost savings. Numerous firms and businesses have chosen this method. Because it is easy and does not require any secondary operations or post-processing.

Product Expansion & Technological Advancements: Market’s Largest Potential

The pipe coatings market is gaining traction, driven by its multifunctional, high-performance systems. Recently there has been noticed an upsurge in the demand of pipes or pipelines for sustainable and smart coatings. A shift towards investment and R&D focusing on increasing the durability, adaptability, and environmental compatibility of coatings. Technological improvements, environmental regulations, and expanding infrastructure across the globe are propelling demand for better, longer-lasting, and greener coatings. From traditional epoxy layers to intelligent self-healing coatings, the market is transforming how pipelines are protected, ensuring reliability and efficiency across industrial landscape. As emerging economies seek to modernize their pipeline systems, the global pipe coatings industry stands at the forefront of this transformation.

“A recent survey stated that both DCVG and ACGV surveys are employed to assess the condition of coatings on buried pipelines and to detect coating defects, commonly referred to as holidays.”

Additionally, the pipeline coating market is undergoing transformative development driven by innovation, infrastructure expansion and increasing regulatory focus on pipeline safety. In recent years, several noteworthy advancements have been noticed over the year. Major players are forming strategic alliances to expand their geographical footprint and improve product offerings. This includes partnerships between raw materials suppliers, coating manufacturers, and pipeline installation firms. Beyond pipeline installations, there is an increasing demand for coating solutions tailored for refurbishment and retrofitting of aging infrastructure, particularly in North America and Europe.

The introduction of robotic and automated systems for coating pipe, especially in inaccessible hazardous areas, has improved consistency, efficiency, and safety. New digital tools are being integrated to monitor coatings thickness, drying times, and environmental conditions in real-time during application, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Sustain as a Leader: What to Expect till 2030

North America continues to dominate the global pipe coatings market, underpinned by its developed oil and gas industry, advanced pipeline infrastructure, and heightened environmental regulations. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are at the forefront of this regional leadership, driven by extensive pipeline network with vast miles of underground pipelines, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, the region requires robust, high-performance coatings to combat corrosion, abrasion, and environmental stress.

American companies lead the way in developing advanced coating materials such as fusion bonded epoxy and multi- layer polyolefin coatings, ensuring superior durability and operational efficiency. Ongoing repair and modernization of aging pipeline infrastructure further fuel the demand for protective coatings, particularly in the oil and water transport sectors.

North American Countries & Their Contribution to Pipe Coatings Market

United States: Largest pipeline network, massive investment in shale gas, and rapid infrastructure upgrades.

Canada: High export-oriented oil production and harsh climate conditions increasing the demand for thermal-insulating coatings.

This regional durability is shaping a competitive and highly dynamic global market for pipe coatings, offering diverse opportunities for key players to innovate, collaborate and expand.

How is Asia Pacific Expanding in the Pipe Coatings Market?

Asia-pacific is witnessing the fastest growth in the pipe coatings market, fueled by rapid industrialization, urban development, and large-scale energy projects. The region’s escalating energy consumption is driving the development of new oil and gas infrastructure, requiring high-performance proactive coatings. Many government initiatives towards strategic energy and water security policies, such as India’s smart cities mission and China’s belt and road initiative, are indirectly bolstering demand for corrosion- resistance coatings. The presence of low-cost manufacturing hubs in countries like China and India promotes the production of pipe coatings at competitive rates, encouraging local adoption and experts.

Major factors driving to growth in Asia-pacific

Expanding energy and utility infrastructure

Increasing government focus on sustainable development

Growth of urban construction and public utilities

Rising industrial manufacturing demands

Leading investments in urban utilities and industrial pipelines

Growing demand for pipeline infrastructure in both energy and municipal sectors.

Focus on efficient, durable infrastructure amidst ageing water pipeline concerns

Technological prowess in smart coatings and industrial coatings.

Expanding oil, gas, and water projects across islands to ensure connectivity.



This region is rapidly catching up, supported by massive infrastructural investments and expanding industrial activities.

Segment Outlook

By Type

Thermoplastic polymer coatings segment dominated the market in 2024, the growth of the segment is due to the flexibility, durability, and excellent barrier properties. The demand of this market is growing due to materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyurethane which promotes cost-effective and ecofriendly approach. Also, an increasing adoption of technological advancements and use of high-tech AI tools have surged the segment growth in the market. The key contributing factor in heaving growth of the sector is coating which protects the pipelines from harsh environment like moisture and chemicals.

On the other hand, Fusion bonded Epoxy coatings are anticipated to grow in pipe coating market, due to exceptional adhesion, corrosion resistance, and longevity. Their thermosetting nature makes them ideal for extreme environments and underground installations. Moreover, the cumulative high-temperature, application from industries like powder plant, chemical processing and geothermal energy project is contributing towards growth of the market.

By Form

The powder segment dominated the market in 2024, the growth of the segment is due to their eco-friendly application, reduced waste, and ease of curing. They are particularly prevalent in large-scale projects.

On the other hand, liquid segment is anticipated to grow in pipe coating market, due to emerging finding applications where complex geometries or uneven surfaces require more adaptable solutions. Their potential for fine-tuned customization is accelerating their growth.

By Application

The oil and gas sector segment dominated the market in 2024, the growth of the segment is due to protective coatings to combat corrosion and mechanical wear in high pressure and high-temperature environments.

Furthermore, Water and wastewater management segment is anticipated to grow in pipe coating market, due to urban expansion and increasing awareness about clean water access, this segment is rapidly growing. Pipe coatings in this domain help prevent microbial growth, mineral scaling, and leakage.

Pipe Coatings Market Top Key Companies:

PPG Industries, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Valspar Industrial.

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

WASCO ENERGY GROUP OF COMPANIES

Arkema Group

3M

SHAWCOR

Berry Plastics Cpg

Tenaris

Winn & Coales (Denso) Ltd

Aegion Corporation

Dura-Bond Industries

Eupec Pipecoatings France

L.B. Foster Company

Arabian Pipe Coating Company

Perma-Pipe

Jotun

DuPont.

Recent Development:

In April 2025, Surya Roshni co ltd has grown to become the largest manufacturer of GI pipes in India and a major exporter of ERW pipes. In addition to steel products, Surya Roshni offers a wide range of lighting solutions, including conventional and LED lighting, as well as consumer durables like fans and home appliance



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Bituminous

Concrete

Other Types



By Form

Liquid

Powder

Solvent



By Application

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Chemical Processing

Mining

Agriculture

Other Applications

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa



