Former Bay Area Police Chief Pens New Crime Novel

Book cover for "Greed" Brian Brady headshot

“Greed” is the Third Book from Brian Brady

I’ve spent most of my life in the Bay Area, and San Francisco plays a significant role in ‘Greed,’ just as it did in my previous two books.” — Brian Brady

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Bay Area Police Chief Brian Brady’s third novel, Greed (Palmetto Publishing), has released today. Like his previous two novels, Greed is inspired by the San Francisco native’s extensive experiences in law enforcement, including work on several high profile and complex cases. The book also reflects his deep knowledge of San Franciscos’s history, culture, and architecture, making the city a key character in the telling of the story.In Greed, a group of thieves working out of New York, Amsterdam, and Paris embark on a series of complex, but highly successful, art forgery and theft crimes. Things take a dark turn when one of the members breaks from the group and places everyone’s lives in jeopardy. Unforeseen twists and turns lead the case to the San Francisco Police Department where inspectors are now tasked with solving a homicide that will test their investigative skills and lead them far outside their comfort zones.“With this being my third book, I feel that I’m really hitting my stride as an author,” Brady said. “As readers will see by the cover, I’m expanding geographically too, with scenes taking place in other countries. That being said, I’ve spent most of my life in the Bay Area, and San Francisco plays a significant role in ‘Greed,’ just as it did in my previous two books.”Brady served as Chief of Police for almost twelve years for the city of Novato in San Francisco’s North Bay region. He also worked with four different police departments and three private-sector entities (including having worked for NBC Universal in Hollywood). Through that time, he encountered a long list of fascinating individuals and collected a wealth of stories. His writing reflects the sum of these experiences, blending characters drawn from real life with his imaginative flair for storytelling.Greed is available through Amazon BarnesAndNoble.com , and other online retailers.Dates are being finalized for upcoming in-store book signings. Details will be posted on Brian Brady’s various social media platforms.Brady’s two previous novels are Hiding in Plain Sight and Oh, What a Tangled Web. Find more about these books at www.GoldenGateTales.com including links to Brian Brady on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

