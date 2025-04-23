Clear Street Rolls Out Another Product Enhancement, Expands Overnight Trading Access

Integration with OTC Markets’ MOON ATS™ and OTC Overnight Bolsters 24/6 Market Access for Clients

Increases Global Access to U.S. Equity Market in Response to Growing APAC Demand

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street , (“Clear Street”, “the Company”) a cloud-native financial technology firm on a mission to modernize the brokerage ecosystem, today announced an expansion of its 24/6 trading capabilities through a collaboration with OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), an operator of regulated markets for U.S. equity securities. This new integration allows Clear Street to give its clients access to multiple overnight trading venues, enhancing price discovery and liquidity during the overnight session.

This integration expands Clear Street’s overnight connectivity to include OTC Markets' MOON ATS (“MOON”) and OTC Overnight. MOON offers access to National Market System (NMS) securities listed on major exchanges during the overnight session. OTC Overnight complements this with access to a select group of actively traded OTC equity securities during the same hours.

Clear Street delivers a distinct advantage as a self-clearing broker-dealer, combining cloud-native infrastructure with vertically integrated, proprietary technology to reduce counterparty risk, enhance reliability and improve execution across the entire trade lifecycle. With focus on product enhancements and client-centric innovation, the Company is continuously rolling out new products and functionalities.

Clear Street offers institutions and fintechs worldwide a best-in-class, all-in-one solution with 24/6 market access and minimal downtime across multiple liquidity venues — all backed by a strong balance sheet, a stock loan program and integrated prime brokerage services. The recent acquisition of Fox River further enhances this offering by expanding execution capabilities, consolidating order flow and adding support for options and, soon, fractional trading.

Peter Eliades, Head of Electronic Execution at Clear Street commented, “At Clear Street, we are giving clients more control over when and how they trade. With the growing global demand for U.S. stocks, expanding access through MOON ATS and OTC Overnight enables clients to capture opportunities across time zones, particularly in the APAC region. With the addition of Fox River’s algorithmic execution solutions, we’re delivering a more dynamic, global trading experience with consistent support.”

Cromwell Coulson, CEO of OTC Markets Group commented, “We are excited to support Clear Street's continued modernization of the brokerage ecosystem with expanded access to overnight trading across the spectrum of listed and OTC equities for their global client base. The rapid adoption of MOON ATS and OTC Overnight into its product suite reflects the technology-driven innovation that helps established and emerging clients succeed in fast-paced trading environments.”

About Clear Street:

Clear Street is modernizing the brokerage ecosystem with financial technology and services that empower market participants with real-time data and best-in-class products, tools and teams, to navigate capital markets around the world. Complemented by white-glove service, Clear Street's cloud-native, proprietary product suite delivers financing, derivatives, execution and more to power client success, adding efficiency to the market and enabling clients to minimize risk, redundancy and cost. Clear Street’s goal is to create a single platform for every asset class, in every country and in any currency. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io .

Contact:

Press@clearstreet.io

Legal Disclaimer:

