Transgene to Provide Updated Phase I Data in a Rapid Oral Presentation on Individualized Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine TG4050 at ASCO 2025

Strasbourg, France, April 23, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, will be delivering a rapid oral presentation of randomized Phase I trial data of individualized neoantigen therapeutic cancer vaccine TG4050 in head and neck cancer at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

A rapid oral presentation is part of a formal session, with a six-minute oral presentation format. It aims at sharing clinical data that stood out among many submissions.

The company will also present a poster on randomized Phase II data of TG4001 in combination with avelumab in the cervical cancer subgroup.

The 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), annual meeting will take place in Chicago from May 30 to June 3, 2025.

TG4050— Rapid oral presentation details:

Title: “Randomized Phase I trial of adjuvant personalized cancer vaccine TG4050 in resected locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients.”

Session title : Rapid Oral Abstract Session

: Rapid Oral Abstract Session Date and Time : Sunday, June 1, 12:06 p.m. CDT

: Sunday, June 1, 12:06 p.m. CDT First Author : Prof. C. Le Tourneau

: Prof. C. Le Tourneau Abstract Number : 6016

TG4050 is an individualized neoantigen therapeutic cancer vaccine being developed for solid tumors which is based on Transgene’s myvac® technology and powered by NEC’s longstanding artificial intelligence and machine learning expertise. TG4050 is being evaluated in a randomized multicenter Phase I/II clinical trial as a single agent in the adjuvant treatment of HPV-negative head and neck cancers (NCT04183166). Transgene intends to present 24-month follow-up data from patients enrolled in the Phase I part of the trial. Patients are currently being enrolled in the Phase II part of this trial.

TG4001— Poster presentation details:

Title: “Randomized Phase II trial evaluating the combination of TG4001, an HPV16 therapeutic cancer vaccine and avelumab in patients with immunotherapy-naïve recurrent and/or metastatic (R/M) HPV16-positive cervical or anogenital cancer.”

Session title : Developmental Therapeutics ̶ Immunotherapy

: Developmental Therapeutics ̶ Immunotherapy Date and Time : Monday, June 2, 1:30 p.m. CDT

: Monday, June 2, 1:30 p.m. CDT First author : Prof. C. Le Tourneau

: Prof. C. Le Tourneau Abstract number : 2638

The abstracts will be available on the ASCO website on May 22, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company’s lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. The portfolio also includes other viral-vector-based immunotherapies: TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel viral vector-based modalities.

With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr

