Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong engages stakeholders in Taung as part of Freedom Month Outreach Programme, 22 Apr

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, will on Tuesday 22 April 2025 engage stakeholders in Taung, North West Province, as part of Freedom Month Outreach Programme.

The Deputy Minister’s visit to Taung forms part of a series of provincial engagements that he is undertaking aimed at strengthening government’s relationship with stakeholders, enhancing service delivery, and promoting active citizen participation in democratic governance. The Deputy Minister will take this opportunity to engage stakeholders on the importance of Expropriation Act, BELA Act, NHI Act and Public Procurement Act.

The Deputy Minister will pay courtesy visit to Kgosi Mankuroane of the Batlhaping Ba Ga Phuduhucwana Traditional Authority, ahead of his Freedom Month activities.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event taking place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 22 April 2025

Time: 08:30

Venue: Taung Depot Community Hall

Media RSVP: Bathabile Mthimunye 081 464 2665/ bathabile@gcis.gov.za

Enquiries:

Mr Gapi Moleme

Cell: 081 048 8971

E-mail: gapi@presidency.gov.za

