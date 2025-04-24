BNCM and DELEX

BNCM: DELEX Pharma Secures $4.30 Million Contract for Newly Opened Medical Center.

MANILA, NCR, PHILIPPINES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BNCM and DELEX Pharma are proud to announce that DELEX has been officially appointed as the Spot Dealer for the newly inaugurated St. Irenaeus Medical Center Inc. (SIMCI), a modern five-story, 100-bed secondary hospital strategically located in Bocaue, Bulacan. Built on a 3,800-square-meter plot, this state-of-the-art facility is designed to become a leading provider of comprehensive medical care in Central Luzon.This landmark agreement covers a US$4.30 million (Php260 million) contract and includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of cutting-edge diagnostic and interventional imaging systems from Philips, a global leader in healthcare technology. It marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of DELEX to strengthen healthcare delivery in emerging regions across the Philippines.Under this contract, DELEX will provide:• Philips CT Scan System – Advanced imaging technology designed for fast, accurate diagnostics with lower radiation doses, supporting a wide range of clinical applications.• Philips Cath Lab – A state-of-the-art catheterization laboratory tailored for interventional cardiology and radiology procedures, ensuring real-time imaging for precision-guided treatment.• Philips MRI Scanner – High-definition magnetic resonance imaging with superior image quality, patient comfort, and operational efficiency, ideal for neurology, musculoskeletal, and whole-body imaging.This partnership reflects the hospital’s commitment to delivering world-class medical care to communities in Bulacan and Central Luzon, while positioning itself as a hub for advanced diagnostic and interventional healthcare services in the region.For DELEX. this also reinforces its market presence in Luzon’s growing private healthcare sector, while showcasing our ability to deliver end-to-end medical equipment solutions — from sourcing and procurement to installation, training, and technical support.Market Context: Philippines Medical Device SectorThe Philippines' medical device market is one of the fastest-growing in Southeast Asia, projected to reach PHP 130 billion (approximately USD 2.30 billion) by 2025, driven by factors such as increased healthcare spending, hospital expansions, and rising demand for advanced medical technologies.The Luzon region, particularly the National Capital Region (NCR), accounts for over 60% of the total market share, underscoring the strategic importance of investments in this area.Government initiatives, such as the establishment of pharma-medical device ecozones in regions like Bulacan, aim to enhance manufacturing capabilities and attract foreign investments, offering incentives like tax holidays and duty-free imports.DELEX’s contract for the supply of cutting-edge diagnostic and interventional imaging systems from Philips, a global leader in healthcare technology with the new hospital aligns with these national objectives, contributing to the development of a robust healthcare infrastructure and the advancement of medical technology in the Philippines.DELEX is honored to contribute to the transformation of healthcare infrastructure in the Philippines and look forward to continuing our collaboration with healthcare institutions in driving innovation, accessibility, and patient-centered care.About DELEX Healthcare Group, Inc. (DELEX)DELEX is on a mission to revolutionize the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. As a Delaware-registered company, DELEX partners with JMN Brothers Pharma Limited, Inc. and DLX Holdings, Inc., bringing high-quality products to market. With a focus on innovation, regulatory excellence, and customer service, DELEX strives to meet the growing demands of the market while adhering to the highest standards of regulatory compliance and customer service excellence.For more information, visit – https://bncm.us Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or business advice. DELEX future plans, projections, and growth strategies are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ significantly. Investors should conduct their own research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment outcomes resulting from the use of this information.

