Statement by Executive Director Sanford N. Berland and Chair Leon...

It is with heartfelt gratitude that we thank Commissioner Michael Cardozo for his service to New York state and the Commission. Commissioner Cardozo’s astute and incisive legal mind and breadth of knowledge and experience have made him an indispensable part of the Commission from its earliest days. Those of us fortunate enough to know Commissioner Cardozo well understand his departure is not made lightly and that it leaves a hole in the fabric of the Commission that will not be easily filled.

His passionate vision of what ethics in New York government can and should be helped shape COELIG. As Chair of the Communications and Legislative Agenda Committees, Commissioner Cardozo played an eminent role in crafting the Commission’s priorities. We are grateful for his leadership and collegiality. It is with admiration for all he has done, and a touch of melancholy that we will not see him each month, that we wish our dear friend the very best in what lies ahead.