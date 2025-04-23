Submit Release
FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended March 31, 2025

WABASH, Ind., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (4/22/2025 Close: $39.70), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2025.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $1,399,000 or $1.28 per common share compared to $920,000 or $0.82 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $4,119,000 compared to $3,536,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $50,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total noninterest income was $1,309,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1,068,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $3,827,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $3,609,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $4,081,000 or $3.66 per common share compared to $2,972,000 or $2.64 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was $11,894,000 compared to $10,813,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $125,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and $0 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. Total noninterest income was $3,849,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3,007,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $11,100,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and $10,584,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 represented a return on average common equity of 11.39% and 10.88%, respectively, compared to 7.67% and 8.56% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2024. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 represented a return on average assets of 1.00% and 0.95%, respectively, compared to 0.66% and 0.72%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.32% at March 31, 2025 compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $8,682,000 at March 31, 2025 compared to $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.73% compared to 8.55% at June 30, 2024. Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $571,925,000 compared to $567,363,000 at June 30, 2024. Shareholders’ equity was $49,958,000 at March 31, 2025 compared to $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 13,708 shares at an average price of $39.98. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 53,178 shares at an average price of $39.40. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Balance Sheet
       
    Mach 31
 		  June 30
    2025     2024  
    Unaudited    
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 6,983,720     $ 5,202,224  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   3,719,909       11,717,782  
  Cash and cash equivalents   10,703,629       16,920,006  
     
Securities available for sale   107,035,030       106,179,450  
Loans held for sale   1,183,650       559,830  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,627,164    
  at March 31, 2024 and $5,564,436 at June 30, 2024   421,027,946       411,841,368  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,289,700       1,289,700  
Accrued interest receivable   2,914,302       3,016,660  
Premises and equipment, net   7,503,967       7,614,589  
Mortgage servicing rights   1,093,572       1,086,587  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   13,054,115       12,725,890  
Goodwill   1,213,898       1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   -       1,250  
Other assets   4,904,722       4,913,693  
  Total assets $ 571,924,531     $ 567,362,921  
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
  Noninterest-bearing $ 51,886,534     $ 47,530,618  
  Interest-bearing   448,895,881       466,891,628  
  Total deposits   500,782,415       514,422,246  
       
Borrowings   17,000,000       -  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,184,509       4,425,736  
  Total liabilities   521,966,924       518,847,982  
       
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
  Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,086,281 at March 31, 2025 and 1,126,243 at June 30, 2024   18,363       18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   10,182,832       10,266,257  
Retained earnings   64,774,708       61,694,919  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (10,489,806 )     (10,795,929 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 746,9325 at March 31, 2025 and    
  710,085 at June 30, 2024   (14,528,490 )     (12,668,671 )
  Total shareholders' equity   49,957,607       48,514,939  
       
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 571,924,531     $ 567,362,921  
                 


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Statement of Income
           
      Three Months Ended March 31
 		  Nine Months Ended March 31
      2025
 		  2024
 		  2025   2024
      Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:        
  Loans, including fees $ 5,707,273     $ 5,373,052     $ 17,198,053     $ 15,688,147  
  Taxable securities   549,122       508,864       1,623,785       1,493,040  
  Tax exempt securities   405,406       407,951       1,223,115       1,250,686  
  Other   103,991       57,617       485,623       189,900  
    Total interest and dividend income   6,765,792       6,347,484       20,530,576       18,621,773  
             
Interest expense:        
  Deposits   2,619,446       2,746,943       8,608,612       7,680,525  
  Borrowings   27,799       64,888       27,813       128,357  
    Total interest expense   2,647,245       2,811,831       8,636,425       7,808,882  
             
Net interest income   4,118,547       3,535,653       11,894,151       10,812,891  
             
Provision for credit losses   50,000       -       125,000       -  
             
Net interest income after provision for   4,068,547       3,535,653       11,769,151       10,812,891  
  credit losses        
             
Noninterest income:        
  Net gains on sales of loans   59,267       28,349       298,601       71,755  
  Net gains (losses) on fixed assets   -       -       35,238       -  
  Net gains (losses) on sales of REO   -       -       (684 )     (37,006 )
  Commission income   593,775       364,240       1,530,164       1,034,231  
  Service charges and fees   245,619       276,777       711,137       779,262  
  Earnings on life insurance   109,953       107,851       328,225       283,332  
  Other   300,569       291,081       946,043       874,959  
    Total noninterest income   1,309,183       1,068,298       3,848,724       3,006,533  
             
Noninterest expense:        
  Salaries and benefits   2,017,995       1,942,761       6,063,655       5,726,167  
  Occupancy and equipment   333,088       323,582       966,545       950,172  
  Professional   127,059       116,840       463,741       359,794  
  Marketing   84,205       98,890       278,408       281,794  
  Deposit insurance premium   84,423       69,000       246,684       207,666  
  Regulatory assessment   11,921       10,345       31,203       31,035  
  Correspondent bank charges   34,720       25,675       81,274       69,885  
  Data processing   592,792       474,275       1,556,269       1,384,115  
  Printing, postage and supplies   69,259       64,214       226,111       219,432  
  Expense on life insurance   27,665       41,249       (19,889 )     88,785  
  Contribution expense   18,286       20,946       37,388       40,881  
  Expense on REO   -       -       -       5,822  
  Other   425,132       421,267       1,168,598       1,217,962  
    Total noninterest expense   3,826,545       3,609,044       11,099,987       10,583,510  
             
Income before income taxes   1,551,185       994,907       4,517,888       3,235,914  
             
Income tax expense   152,317       75,100       436,810       264,001  
             
Net income $ 1,398,868     $ 919,807     $ 4,081,078     $ 2,971,913  
                               


                                 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Key Balances and Ratios
         
    Three Months Ended March 31
 		  Nine Months Ended March 31
    2025   2024   2025   2024
    Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited
Per common share data:        
Earnings $ 1.28     $ 0.82     $ 3.66     $ 2.64  
Diluted earnings $ 1.28     $ 0.82     $ 3.66     $ 2.64  
Dividends paid $ 0.30     $ 0.29     $ 0.90     $ 0.87  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,091,358       1,128,394       1,116,016       1,126,998  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,086,281       1,126,843       1,086,281       1,126,843  
           
Supplemental data:        
Net interest margin **   3.00 %     2.66 %     2.84 %     2.70 %
Return on average assets ***   1.00 %     0.66 %     0.95 %     0.72 %
Return on average common equity ***   11.39 %     7.67 %     10.88 %     8.56 %
           
    March 31
 		  June 30
 		     
    2025   2024      
Nonperforming assets * $ 8,682,341     $ 4,044,082        
Repossessed assets $ 0     $ 1,250        
           
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
*** Annualized
           

Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185


