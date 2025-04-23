Linda Donnelly of BSMG Uncovers the 5 Most Overlooked Google Business Profile Features That Impact SEO Rankings

Business Solutions Marketing Group Logo Review Builder Professional

MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As local competition heats up online, Business Solutions Marketing Group, led by marketing expert Linda Donnelly, is shedding light on one of the most powerful and underused digital tools for small businesses: the Google Business Profile.

In a new blog post and podcast episode titled “The 5 Most Overlooked Google Business Profile Features (That Impact Ranking!)”, Donnelly reveals how simple, free tools hidden inside Google profiles can dramatically improve a business’s visibility in search results and increase customer engagement.

“Most small business owners think their Google listing is just about hours and reviews,” says Donnelly. “But the truth is, Google rewards activity, accuracy, and detail — and most people aren’t using half the features available to them.”

According to recent data, only 39% of businesses utilize the Services & Products section correctly, and fewer than 25% engage with their Q&A section — even though doing so can lead to 22% higher engagement (Sterling Sky, Whitespark). Google Posts, one of the most powerful ranking signals, is used consistently by just 17% of businesses, despite being linked to a 28% increase in profile clicks.

The 5 Most Overlooked Features Include:

Services & Products – Keyword-rich descriptions that increase search match visibility

Q&A Section – An SEO-boosting FAQ tool most businesses ignore

Attributes – Unique business identifiers like “Women-Owned” or “Online Appointments”

Photos & Videos – Regular uploads that increase call volume by up to 500%

Google Posts – Frequent updates that signal activity to Google’s algorithm

These features not only improve Google rankings but also build consumer trust. “People want to see that you’re real, responsive, and ready to help,” Donnelly adds. “Google wants that too.”

Business Solutions Marketing Group specializes in helping small businesses grow through reputation management, Google Business optimization, AI video marketing, and their flagship AI Review Builder program — a hands-free system that automates review generation and boosts SEO performance.

As Google continues to update its local search algorithm, businesses that don’t fully utilize their profiles risk falling behind. Donnelly encourages owners to act now.

“These tools are free. Most are easy to update. And they can be the difference between showing up at the top or not at all.”

About Business Solutions Marketing Group

Founded by Linda Donnelly, Business Solutions Marketing Group has spent over a decade helping small businesses grow with smart, scalable marketing. The agency specializes in Video Marketing, Google Business Profile Optimization, Reputation Management, Review Removal, and AI-driven solutions that generate real results for local brands across the U.S.

