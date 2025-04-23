ICT Adoption in Media and Entertainment Sector Set to Accelerate, Projected to Grow at 8.48% CAGR by 2030

Sustainable 8.48% CAGR Reflects Enduring Media and Entertainment Demand Across Sectors

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research highlighting the increasing integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across the Media and Entertainment industry, forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.48% through 2030. This analysis provides strategic guidance for technology providers enabling innovation in content delivery, audience engagement, and monetization as media enterprises intensify their digital transformation efforts.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors Serving Media and Entertainment

The media and entertainment sector is experiencing a fundamental shift toward digital-first operations. As audiences demand personalized, interactive, and on-demand experiences, enterprises are accelerating ICT adoption to modernize production, distribution, and engagement models. Core ICT domains - including Application Development & Deployment, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, CX & MarTech, Data Management, Communication & Collaboration, and Information Security - are now central to enabling scalable streaming, real-time collaboration, and data-driven content strategies. These technologies are being embedded across OTT platforms, digital publishers, content studios, and esports networks.

According to Shruti Jadhav, Vice President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, “Media and entertainment enterprises are evolving into digital-first platforms. ICT solutions - spanning AI, data, and cloud - are redefining how content is created, distributed, and monetized. Vendors that deliver real-time personalization, scalable infrastructure, and intelligent engagement capabilities will be central to the industry’s next wave of innovation and global growth.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Media and Entertainment industry and specific regions are reshaping operations, including digital adoption patterns, ecosystem maturity, and investment outlook.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report includes top ICT vendors driving transformation in the media and entertainment industry, including Adobe, Salesforce, Microsoft, Google Cloud, AWS, Oracle, IBM, SAP, Brightcove, Zoom, Twilio, Sprinklr, Braze, Kaltura, Akamai, HubSpot, Vimeo, Snowflake, Box, and Medallia.

Why This Matters for Media and Entertainment Sector Vendors?

For executives driving technology strategy in the Media and Entertainment industry, these insights are essential to aligning business models with evolving digital expectations. As the industry shifts toward immersive, data-rich, and platform-driven experiences, ICT vendors must deliver solutions that support global distribution, real-time analytics, intelligent engagement, and creative agility. Competitive advantage will depend on innovation, scalability, and regional adaptability.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Media and Entertainment industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and Latin America.

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the Media and Entertainment industry

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

