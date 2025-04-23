‘Un Abogado En Nueva York (A Lawyer In New York)’ Shines a Light on the Real-Life Legal Struggles of Undocumented Immigrants in a New Scripted Digital Series

Created by New York Attorney Aníbal Romero, who Represented Undocumented Workers Employed by the Trump Organization, the 35-episode Short-Form Series Explores Deportations, Domestic Violence, Visas, and the Pursuit of Justice

Actress and former Miss Universe Alicia Machado Guest Stars in a Gripping Three-Episode Arc—Streaming Now on YouTube and Instagram

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aníbal Romero, the immigration attorney known for representing undocumented workers at the Trump Organization, brings real-life legal dramas to the screen with Un Abogado en Nueva York (A Lawyer in New York)—a bold, 35-episode scripted digital series now streaming free on YouTube and Instagram.

Set in the heart of New York City, the series follows Aníbal, a dedicated lawyer who juggles high-stakes immigration cases while confronting personal and professional challenges. Blending courtroom drama with human storytelling, the series sheds light on immigrants' legal hurdles—from deportation proceedings and green card battles to domestic violence and criminal charges.

Inspired by Romero’s real cases, Un Abogado en Nueva York explores the often-ignored struggles of undocumented immigrants.

“Every day, I see stories that deserve to be told—but the media wasn’t covering them,” said Romero. “People aren’t tuning into the news like they used to—they’re scrolling. This series is my way of meeting them where they are and revealing the truth that often gets overlooked.”

Alicia Machado, actress and former Miss Universe, guest stars as a prosecutor in a three-episode arc. Her character faces off with Aníbal in a tense murder trial involving a domestic abuse survivor.

"The first time I heard about Aníbal—an immigration attorney telling powerful stories based on events that resonate with the community—I was immediately drawn to the project. I was excited to be part of such an ambitious endeavor. Our episode’s story arc explores timely and difficult issues like immigration and spousal abuse. Like me, Aníbal isn’t afraid to confront the tough realities our communities face,” said Machado.

The episodes she is starring in stream today, and on Wednesday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 7. The season finale is scheduled to stream on June 28.

Created by Romero, the series is written and directed by Martín Chamorro, with music and sound design by Dan Produce. The series is filmed in New Jersey.

Watch the series now on YouTube and follow it on Instagram at @UnAbogadoenNuevaYork

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c67e0b5f-cec1-46d1-a675-9a0b62d1db33

