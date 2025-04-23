Vermont Receives BEAD Applications to Serve 96% of Currently Unserved Vermonters

Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) has completed taking in applications for Vermont’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (VT-BEAD) Program. BEAD is a federal program that provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs in all states and territories. Vermont’s allocation of those funds is almost $229 million.

That money will be used to serve all the unserved and underserved locations in the state. 96 percent of these eligible locations received at least one application, and 95 percent of eligible locations received an application that will provide fiber optic service.

Five ISPs are participating in VT-BEAD at this stage. For those areas that did not receive applications, VCBB will reach out to known providers as part of the state’s commitment under the BEAD Program to serve all eligible locations in the state.

You can get more information about the VT-BEAD Program and read Vermont’s BEAD plans on our website. We would also like to hear from you. If you have comments on VT-BEAD or questions, send them to VCBB.BEADfeedback@Vermont.gov.