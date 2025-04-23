Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,016 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Receives BEAD Applications to Serve 96% of Currently Unserved Vermonters

Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) has completed taking in applications for Vermont’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (VT-BEAD) Program. BEAD is a federal program that provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs in all states and territories. Vermont’s allocation of those funds is almost $229 million.

That money will be used to serve all the unserved and underserved locations in the state. 96 percent of these eligible locations received at least one application, and 95 percent of eligible locations received an application that will provide fiber optic service.

Five ISPs are participating in VT-BEAD at this stage. For those areas that did not receive applications, VCBB will reach out to known providers as part of the state’s commitment under the BEAD Program to serve all eligible locations in the state.

You can get more information about the VT-BEAD Program and read Vermont’s BEAD plans on our website. We would also like to hear from you. If you have comments on VT-BEAD or questions, send them to VCBB.BEADfeedback@Vermont.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vermont Receives BEAD Applications to Serve 96% of Currently Unserved Vermonters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more