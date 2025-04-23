XRP News: XenDex Announces $XDX Token Sale As SEC Drops Ripple (XRP) Lawsuit

SYDNEY, Australia, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XenDex is thrilled to announce the first AI-powered all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) built on XRP, combining non-custodial lending and borrowing, AI copy trading, and DAO governance in a single user-centric platform.

Currently, excitement grows across the crypto industry amid SEC dropping the XRP Ripple Lawsuit. A new decentralized finance project, XenDex is seizing the moment to reshape the XRP Ledger ecosystem. With XRP (which is designed for speed, scalability, and community participation) gaining mainstream attention once again and institutional capital eyeing the asset class, XenDex is poised to become a major infrastructure player on the XRP Ledger and is set to redefine how users trade, earn, and govern on-chain.

The new Ripple based DeFi is ready to offer its native token for sale, ready to raise major funds in record time for advancement and further development of the project. The new XRP project has become the talk of the XRP community and investors are already jumping onboard, convinced XDX will deliver massive returns and position itself as XRP’s breakout altcoin by 2025.

XenDex promotes itself as a transformative platform combining the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an ultra-fast and low-fee XRP Ledger (XRP).

XenDex has officially revealed that the $XDX token is ready for sale through its website XenDex.net , offering early adopters first access to one of XRP’s most ambitious DeFi platforms to date. The $XDX token serves as the utility and governance currency powering all features across the XenDex ecosystem.

The token sale begins when Ripple Labs officially concludes its long-running legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which marks a monumental moment for both XRP holders and the broader cryptocurrency industry. This has fueled optimism across the Ripple community. Institutional interest, growing liquidity, and infrastructure upgrades are aligning — and XenDex is launching at the perfect time to capture this surge in demand.

Features of XenDex

Lending & Borrowing – Access liquidity or earn passive income via secure, smart contract-based loans.

– Access liquidity or earn passive income via secure, smart contract-based loans. AI Copy Trading – Automatically mirror top traders in real-time using our AI-powered copy engine.

– Automatically mirror top traders in real-time using our AI-powered copy engine. Spot & Perpetual Trading – Trade instantly via an embedded AMM with zero custodial risk.

– Trade instantly via an embedded AMM with zero custodial risk. Liquidity Farming & Staking – Earn $XDX rewards for providing liquidity or staking tokens.

– Earn $XDX rewards for providing liquidity or staking tokens. DAO Governance – Every $XDX token holder can vote on key upgrades, listings, and ecosystem decisions.

– Every $XDX token holder can vote on key upgrades, listings, and ecosystem decisions. Cross-Chain Compatibility – Future support for Ethereum, BNB, Cardano, and more.

Tokenomics at a Glance

Token Ticker : $XDX

: $XDX Total Supply : 1,000,000,000

: 1,000,000,000 Presale Allocation : 300,000,000 XDX

: 300,000,000 XDX Utilities: Governance, staking, platform fees, airdrops, and more.

Smart contracts are currently undergoing comprehensive audits, and the platform will be fully non-custodial with transparent DAO-based governance. Early adopters participating in the presale will benefit from staking rewards, airdrops, and priority access to upcoming product launches.

As the market looks toward a possible XRP ETF launch, projects like XenDex are building the infrastructure needed to support this wave of adoption. With its blend of automation, community empowerment, and high-speed execution, XenDex is positioning itself as the primary DeFi gateway for XRP-based assets.

