XRP News: XploraDEX Enters Day 2 of Token Distribution—Presale Still Open as Early Investors Rush to Join XRPL’s Smartest DEX

ZURICH, Switzerland, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second day of $XPL Token distribution is underway, and momentum is only accelerating. As wallets across the XRP community continue to receive their allocations, a final wave of investor activity is sweeping into the XploraDEX presale window—still open for a limited time.

After kicking off its token distribution just 24 hours ago, XploraDEX has triggered a new surge of excitement across social media, wallet trackers, and trading circles. With over 76% of $XPL tokens already allocated, this moment marks the final phase of the presale and the official transition into XRPL’s first live AI-powered DEX ecosystem.

While early adopters are already seeing tokens in their wallets, new investors still have time to join at presale pricing—but not for long. This is the last stretch before $XPL lists on decentralized exchanges at a higher price point and staking, governance, and dashboard access go fully live.

Here’s what’s happening today:

Batch 2 of $XPL token distribution is now in progress

Presale window remains open during the 7-day distribution phase

Thousands of wallets already activated for staking and governance

Community buzz and whale wallet activity continue to climb

XploraDEX isn’t just delivering tokens—it’s delivering access. The platform blends real-time AI insights with on-chain execution, giving users:

Automated trading strategies based on machine learning

Early access to Launchpad deals for new XRPL projects

Smart portfolio management and live performance alerts

Staking pools, rewards programs, and discounted trading fees

With each day of distribution, the window to be early grows smaller. Traders joining now aren’t just buying into a vision—they’re gaining direct access to infrastructure already rolling out in real time.

Why this matters:

Most projects wait until post-launch to deliver utility. XploraDEX is building in public—and distributing tokens while opening platform features step by step. Investors who secure $XPL during this window will have first-mover access to DeFi’s most intelligent trading protocol on XRPL.

This is more than a presale update. It’s a countdown.

