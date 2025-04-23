New Freeman Trends Report Finds Commerce is the Top Priority at Events

In-person events outperform digital when it comes to product discovery, expert access, and real business impact

Dallas, TX, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeman, the global leader in events, today released its 2025 Commercial Trends Report: “ Unpacking XLNC: The Future of Commerce for Trade Shows and Conferences .” The report reveals a significant shift in attendee priorities, with commerce emerging as the most valued part of the event—outranking experience, learning, and networking.

Grounded in Freeman’s XLNC framework—Experience, Learning, Networking, Commerce—the research explores how business events are evolving to meet the demands of today’s professionals—especially the “Now Generation” (ages 22–44), who expect more value.

“Face-to-face engagement isn’t just a part of the sales funnel—it’s where buying decisions actually happen,” said Janet Dell, Freeman’s CEO. “When attendees can test products, talk to experts, and evaluate fit in real time, it builds trust faster. These moments are no longer optional—they’re essential.”

Key Findings:

Experts make the difference:

Access to knowledgeable staff is now the most important factor at events, with 84% saying conversations with subject matter experts are crucial. Today's professionals don't want sales pitches, they want answers they can't find online, delivered by people who know their stuff.

Discovery is mission-critical:

74% of attendees say in-person events are the best place to discover new products. Over half (52%) rank discovery as a top career priority—and 58% say it’s their #1 commercial objective at events. They want to uncover what’s new, not confirm what they already know.

Hands-on beats hands-off:

Attendees are demanding physical interaction. Nearly 1 in 4 say their most critical event lacked any hands-on exposure—and 42% of those said they deprioritized vendors because of it. 96% say touching or testing a product makes them more confident advocating for it.

As budgets tighten and teams shrink, eventgoers are becoming more selective about where they show up. The report also reveals a growing gap between exhibitor expectations and organizer delivery—highlighting the need for smarter, more commerce-focused experiences.

“The data is clear,” said Dell. “People aren’t going to events to be entertained. They’re going to evaluate, to compare, to decide—and they want experiences that support that journey.”

The full report, “Unpacking XLNC: The Future of Commerce for Trade Shows and Conferences,” is available for download here .





About Freeman:

Freeman is a global leader in events, on a mission to redefine live for a new era. With a data-driven approach and the industry’s largest network of experts, Freeman’s insights shape exhibitions, exhibits, and events that drive audiences to action. The integrated full-service solutions leverage a 98-year legacy in event management as well as new technologies to deliver moments that matter. For more information, please visit https://www.freeman.com/.

Attachment

Freeman media@freemanco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.