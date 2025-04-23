SELLAS to Present at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

- ASCO Presentation to Highlight Preclinical Efficacy of SLS009 (tambiciclib) in ASXL1 Mutated Colorectal Cancer -

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that preclinical efficacy of SLS009 in ASXL1 mutated colorectal cancer lines will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to take place May 30- June 3, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Poster presentation details:

Title: In vitro efficacy of CDK9 inhibitor tambiciclib (SLS009) in ASXL1 mutated colorectal cancer cell lines.

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 2, 2025, 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Location: Hall A - Posters and Exhibits

Abstract #: 3121

Poster Board #: 436

The full text of the abstract will be released by ASCO on May 22, 2025, at 5:00 PM EDT on asco.org/abstracts.

SLS009 is currently being investigated in a Phase 2 open-label, single-arm, multi-center study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of SLS009 in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine including AML patients with ASXL1 mutations. Initial clinical safety and efficacy data are available. In addition, the study aims to identify biomarkers for the target patient population and enrichment for further trials. For more information on the study, visit clinicaltrial.gov identifier NCT04588922.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has the potential as a monotherapy and combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing SLS009 (tambiciclib) - potentially the first and best-in-class differentiated small molecule CDK9 inhibitor with reduced toxicity and increased potency compared to other CDK9 inhibitors. Data suggests that SLS009 demonstrated a high response rate in AML patients with unfavorable prognostic factors including ASXL1 mutation, commonly associated with poor prognosis in various myeloid diseases. For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

