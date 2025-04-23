IncredibleBank Welcomes Vanessa Chaviano to its Board of Directors

Cape Coral, FL, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncredibleBank is thrilled to announce the addition of Vanessa Chaviano to its Board of Directors, further solidifying its commitment to the Cape Coral community.

With over 18 years of experience in business operations, marketing, and community leadership, Vanessa Chaviano is a recognized leader in Cape Coral. Her expertise in business growth and her deep ties to the community align perfectly with IncredibleBank's vision of supporting local businesses and fostering economic development.

IncredibleBank, founded in 1967 as River Valley Bank, expanded to Cape Coral, Florida, in 2024 and is set to open a second branch in May 2025. Bringing on a board member from Cape Coral reflects the bank’s dedication to understanding and meeting the needs of this growing region.

"Vanessa’s leadership and passion for economic growth will help us strengthen our relationships in Cape Coral and beyond," said Todd Nagel, CEO of IncredibleBank. "Her insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand and support the communities we serve."

Vanessa shared, “I’m excited to join IncredibleBank and contribute to its mission of innovative banking and community impact. I look forward to helping the bank grow while supporting local businesses and fostering meaningful relationships in Cape Coral.”

IncredibleBank remains committed to delivering customer-focused solutions and promoting economic success in the regions it serves. The addition of Vanessa Chaviano to the board underscores this dedication.

For more information about IncredibleBank, visit incrediblebank.com or contact their Customer Experience Center at 888-842-0221.

About IncredibleBank℠

Headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, IncredibleBank is a leading financial institution recognized for its innovative approach to banking. In 2024, IncredibleBank was honored with the prestigious Jack Henry Changemaker award, celebrating outstanding achievements in leveraging technology, services, and innovation. As one of the nation’s top motorcoach lenders and an SBA Preferred Lending Partner, IncredibleBank is committed to providing exceptional financial solutions to their customers. With 16 locations across Wisconsin, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and Cape Coral, Florida, they promise an Incredible Customer ExperienceSM with every interaction. For more information, visit incrediblebank.com.

