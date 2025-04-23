BROAD ARROW PRESENTS MCLAREN SUPERCARS OWNED BY F1 WORLD CHAMPIONS LEWIS HAMILTON AND JENSON BUTTON AT CONCORSO D'ELEGANZA VILLA D'ESTE AUCTION

Broad Arrow offers McLaren MP4-12C supercars personally owned by Sir Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button

The MP4-12C defined the future of McLaren Automotive and its subsequent models

Hamilton and Button contributed extensively to development of the MP4-12C, providing valuable feedback that was implemented in production models

Extremely rare opportunity to own a supercar that defined a global brand and that was owned by a modern-era Formula One World Champion

Both cars to feature at the inaugural Broad Arrow Auction at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on 24-25 May 2025

LONDON, England, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY), will be auctioning two unique McLaren supercars with exceptional provenance at its inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction on 24-25 May 2025.

The McLaren MP4-12C is regarded as the cornerstone of the modern era for McLaren Automotive. It returned the renowned British marque to the upper echelons of the supercar world after the success of the iconic McLaren F1 in the 1990s. At the time of its reveal in 2010, McLaren had two Formula One Drivers’ Champions on its F1 team, Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button. Both were instrumental in the development of the MP4-12C, with Hamilton requesting the steering wheel be slimmed down and adjustments to the paddle-shifters for both position and to provide a more audible click, similar to the configuration in his McLaren F1 car.

Former McLaren boss, Ron Dennis, gifted an MP4-12C to both drivers in recognition of their contribution to the creation of this impressive supercar and their success on F1 circuits around the world. Broad Arrow is now in the enviable position of offering both cars for sale at its inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction.

“Broad Arrow is extremely proud to have been entrusted to find new owners for these remarkably special McLaren supercars that were owned by Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region. “These two McLaren MP4-12C models have a very special place in motoring history. The two F1 World Champions provided invaluable expertise in the development of the MP4-12C that would not only compete in the market with Ferrari and Lamborghini but would define the future of McLaren Automotive and the models it has produced since.”

Registered to the seven-time Formula One Drivers’ Champion on 1 March 2012, Hamilton’s MP4-12C was initially delivered to Switzerland, but re-routed to Monte Carlo after Hamilton moved to Monaco. It boasts a unique specification, configured by Hamilton himself at the McLaren factory in Woking, England. He kept the car in Monaco, where he drove it regularly and famously took it to Cannes for a music video shoot with Swizz Beatz.

This highly collectible McLaren MP4-12C features numerous carbon fibre options, including the front spoiler, rear diffuser and mirror casings. It also has the Stealth Pack and optional five-spoke wheels in Satin Dark Grey. After delivery of the car, Hamilton also arranged for the windows to be tinted. As an early model, this MP4-12C features the swipe door feature, which was changed in later models, something that further adds to its collectability.

This is a McLaren with ultimate provenance, a unique MP4-12C with a specification chosen by Sir Lewis Hamilton himself and that served as one of his own personal cars. Ownership provides a piece of F1 history as well as a car that signalled the return of McLaren to series production supercars.

The MP4-12C, designed by famous designer, Frank Stephenson, was more than a match for anything from Italian rivals, most of which were produced in much greater numbers than the McLaren, ensuring the MP4-12C retains its exclusivity. At its heart was a 592hp twin-turbo V8, but beyond its highly engaging powertrain, McLaren’s exceptional innovation in aerodynamics, engineering and performance made it the perfect car for a championship-winning F1 driver.

2009 F1 World Champion, Jenson Button, is such a driver and he too was proud to be involved in the development of the MP4-12C. It is his personal car that will be offered alongside Hamilton’s at Broad Arrow’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction. This car was actually Button’s second, as the first one provided to him was returned to the factory to be used to continue development work. Button then personally chose a second car, featuring stunning Elite Pearl White paintwork and an interior trimmed in Harissa Red and Black leather. Along with the difference in color, Button’s car features carbon fibre for the interior trim and the steering wheel.

Button’s MP4-12C was configured in consultation with McLaren Monaco before being supplied to the F1 champion. In 2012 it was sold to a private collection in the UK. It remained with that collection until now, being regularly maintained by the McLaren dealer network and today showing less than 12,000km.

These two McLaren MP4-12C supercars are testament to the pioneering design and engineering of McLaren Automotive. Their unique provenance as being specified and owned by two of the most famous F1 drivers of the current era, undoubtedly make them an enticing addition for any collector.

“This is a very rare opportunity to own the personal McLaren MP4-12C supercars of Sir Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button,” says Twyman. “Created to the specification of each of these F1 World Champions, these two cars feature incredible provenance that spans both the motoring and motorsport worlds.”

The McLarens are sure to stir competition among bidders, worthy of any race to the chequered flag, when bidding commences at the inaugural Broad Arrow Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction next month.

Specification of Sir Lewis Hamilton McLaren MP4-12C

Chassis number: SBM11AAB4CW000132

Mileage: 8,500km

Exterior colour: Volcano Red

Interior colour: Harissa Red leather/Black Alcantara

Engine: 3.8-litre V8 Twin Turbo

Drive: Left-hand drive

Estimate: €175.000 - €225.000

Specification of Jenson Button McLaren MP4-12C

Chassis number: SBM11AAB4CW000764

Mileage: 12,000km

Exterior colour: Elite Pearl White

Interior colour: Harissa Red leather/Black leather

Engine: 3.8-litre V8 Twin Turbo

Drive: Right-hand drive

Estimate: €125.000 - €150.000 | Offered Without Reserve

