ImCheck Announces Oral Presentation of Updated ICT01 Efficacy Data in First-line AML at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2025

Marseille, France, April 23, 2025 10:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CET– ImCheck Therapeutics announced today an oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place from May 30 to June 3, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. The presentation will focus on results from its ongoing open-label, randomized Phase I/II study EVICTION, including updated efficacy, safety and dose-selection data on the company’s lead γ9δ2 T-cell activator, ICT01, in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax for the treatment of older or unfit patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Details of the oral presentation at ASCO 2025 are:

Abstract Title: “γ9δ2 T-cell activation with ICT01 combined with azacitidine-venetoclax for older/unfit adults with newly diagnosed AML: Preliminary efficacy and dose selection in phase 1/2 study EVICTION”

Session: Oral Abstract Session S100a - Hematologic Malignancies - Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Time: 5:12 p.m.- 5:24 p.m. Central Time

The ASCO presentation will be available on ImCheck’s corporate website after the presentation has been held.

***

About the EVICTION Study

EVICTION is a first-in-human, dose-escalation (Part 1) and cohort-expansion (Part 2) clinical study of ICT01 in patients with various advanced relapsed or refractory solid or hematologic cancers that have exhausted standard-of-care treatment options. Part 1 (Phase I) is designed to characterize the preliminary safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic activity of increasing doses of ICT01 as monotherapy (Group A: solid tumors; Group B: hematologic tumors) and in combination with pembrolizumab (Group C: solid tumors). Part 2 comprises randomized dose-optimizing and efficacy estimating expansion cohorts of monotherapy (Group D: ovarian cancer; Group E: prostate cancer) and combination treatment of patients with AML (Group F), melanoma (Group G), urothelial cell carcinoma (Group H), or head-and-neck squamous cell carcinoma (Group I). More information on the EVICTION study can be found at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04243499).

About ICT01

ICT01 is a humanized, anti-BTN3A (also known as CD277) monoclonal antibody that selectively activates γ9δ2 T cells, which are responsible for immunosurveillance of malignancy and infections. The three isoforms of BTN3A targeted by ICT01 are overexpressed on many solid tumors (e.g., melanoma, urothelial cell, colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic, and lung cancer) and hematologic malignancies (e.g., leukemia and lymphomas) and also expressed on the surface of innate (e.g., γδ T cells and NK cells) and adaptive immune cells (T cells and B cells). BTN3A is essential for the activation of the anti-tumor immune response of γ9δ2 T cells.

As demonstrated by data presented at past AACR, ASCO, ASH, ESMO and SITC conferences, ICT01 selectively activates circulating γ9δ2 T cells leading to migration of γ9δ2 T cells out of the circulation and into the tumor tissue and triggers a downstream immunological cascade through secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines, including but not limited to IFNγ and TNFα, further augmenting the anti-tumor immune response. Anti-tumor activity and efficacy of ICT01 have been shown in patients across several cancer indications.



About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a novel superfamily of immunomodulators. By unlocking the power of γ9δ2 T cells, ImCheck’s innovative approach has the potential to transform treatments across oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.

The lead clinical-stage program, ICT01, has been advancing to late-stage trials, demonstrating a unique mechanism of action that modulates both innate and adaptive immunity. These “first-in-class” activating antibodies may deliver superior clinical outcomes compared to first-generation immunotherapy approaches, in particular in rationale combinations with immune checkpoint inhibitors and immunomodulatory anti-cancer drugs. Additionally, ImCheck’s pipeline compounds are progressing toward clinical development for autoimmune and infectious diseases.

The company benefits from the pioneering research of Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille University), a global leader in γ9δ2 T cells and butyrophilins, as well as the expertise of a seasoned management team and the commitment of leading U.S. and European investors.

For further information: https://www.imchecktherapeutics.com/

Press contacts:

US and EU

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer

+49 (0) 172 861 8540

imcheck@trophic.eu

France

ATCG PARTNERS

Céline Voisin

+33 (0)6 62 12 53 39

imcheck@atcg-partners.com

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.