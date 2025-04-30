K-Beauty Pop-Up at the World Trade Center | May 2–15

Hersteller Pop UP

The Glow Lands in New York: K-Beauty Takes Center Stage in the Heart of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K-Beauty Steps onto the Global Stage at the World Trade Center

In a city where trends are born and beauty is redefined daily, Korean beauty is making a timely and meaningful arrival. From May 2 to 15, the World Trade Center Oculus will host its first-ever K-beauty pop-up—a curated selection of next-generation Korean brands presented by global pop-up platform mini popz and Seoul-based beauty incubator Scrambler Inc.

Held at Art to Ware, an independent concept store known for showcasing emerging creatives, the event introduces five standout Korean brands—Hersteller, Differ & Deeper, Lilybyred, and Ovang—to the New York audience. These names may be new to the city, but each carries the design-forward, skincare-savvy DNA that has positioned South Korea at the forefront of global beauty.

For mini popz, this pop-up represents more than just a retail activation. It’s the platform’s debut in the U.S. market, signaling a shift in how Korean indie brands are building cross-border presence—without the traditional overhead of flagship stores or distributors. Paired with Scrambler Inc., which specializes in scaling independent beauty labels, the collaboration reflects a growing support ecosystem for Korean creators looking outward.

Hersteller, leading the lineup, exemplifies the minimalist ethos of modern K-beauty—vegan formulas, tactile packaging, and a focus on everyday rituals. Visitors can explore the brand’s body care and solid fragrance lines firsthand, alongside a thoughtfully curated range from the other four labels.

Timed to coincide with Mother’s Day, the event invites New Yorkers not only to discover new products, but to engage with a broader cultural narrative—one where skincare is shared, rituals are passed on, and beauty is both personal and global.

The arrival of mini popz and Scrambler Inc. in New York underlines a significant moment: K-beauty is no longer just a trend, but an evolving ecosystem with new ways of reaching the world.

