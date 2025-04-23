Independent Living Systems Named South Florida Business Journal’s Company of the Year

ILS competed in the largest category – companies with over $500 million in revenue.

Miami, FL, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leader in providing person-centered, comprehensive health and social care for vulnerable populations, has been honored as Company of the Year by the South Florida Business Journal at its annual Business of the Year Awards.

The ceremony, held recently at Gulfstream Park’s Sport of Kings Theater, recognized ILS as one of the region’s most dynamic and impactful companies. ILS competed in the largest category – companies with over $500 million in revenue.

Each year, South Florida Business Journal celebrates the businesses that drive economic growth, innovation, and strong company culture. This year’s honorees, including ILS, were chosen for their ability to blend market responsiveness, sound strategy, and a steadfast commitment to their founding values.

According to the publication, “a combination of novel ideas, dynamic strategies that evolve with a changing marketplace, and an adherence to founding principles and a commitment to company culture have helped deliver impressive returns.”

Founded in Miami by Cuban-American entrepreneur Nestor Plana, ILS has grown into the largest Latino-owned healthcare company in the U.S., serving Medicaid, Medicare, and dual-eligible populations. In just four years, the company has more than doubled revenue and employee growth has soared to over 1,500 employees across the country.

“From the beginning, I’ve believed that a company should be more than a business—it should be a force for good,” said Nestor Plana, Chairman and CEO of ILS. “This recognition is not just a celebration of financial growth, but of the heart and hustle behind our mission. We’ve stayed true to our roots while expanding our reach, and that’s what makes this moment so meaningful.”

Among its proudest accomplishments of the past year, ILS’ health plan subsidiary, Florida Community Care (FCC), secured a six-year Medicaid contract from the State of Florida — an achievement that underscores both the trust placed in ILS and its ability to deliver transformative care at scale. FCC was also selected by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to run a new managed care pilot program for individuals with developmental disabilities.

“We’re proving that a local company, driven by purpose and people, can compete—and win—on a national level,” Plana added. “We’re honored to serve our communities and deeply grateful to the South Florida Business Journal for recognizing our journey.”

The South Florida Business Journal also considered ILS due to several standout initiatives over the past year, including the launch of the ILS Experience—an employee-driven effort to enhance both the customer and employee experience. This cultural transformation, rooted in compassion and service excellence, reflects the company’s deep commitment to compassionate, person-centered care.

Community impact was another factor in the company’s selection. ILS’ organization-wide support of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, with participation in cities across the U.S., exemplifies its dedication to causes that matter. From fundraising to volunteerism, the company’s involvement underscores its mission to care not only for members, but for the communities it serves.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Florida-based company providing a comprehensive range of turnkey payer services to managed care organizations and health care providers that provide care and social services to complex populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets. The company also owns and operates Florida Community Care, Florida’s only statewide Medicaid long-term care provider service network, as well as Florida Complete Care, a Medicare Advantage special needs plan for people who live in a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or live at home and have complex health issues that require more coordinated and comprehensive care.

lucio guerrero Independent Living Systems 786-761-3255 lguerrero@ilshealth.com

