A Global Movement of Hope: Clubhouse International’s Mental Health Advocacy Initiative 2025

Advocacy efforts have become more essential and urgent as mental health challenges sweep through continents. These issues are global concerns, as seen from the silent crises in underserved communities to the growing sense of disconnection in wealthier nations. Clubhouse International, a forward-thinking New York-based nonprofit organization, believes collaborative, sustained, and compassionate responses are needed. Hence, it creates platforms rooted in dignity, purpose, and above all, hope.

Established in 1994 with roots in 1948, Clubhouse International has been known for empowering individuals living with mental illness to reclaim their lives through community and connection. Employing the Clubhouse Model, the organization provides safe, inclusive environments where members receive support to build meaningful relationships, pursue education, obtain employment, and access housing and healthcare.

Clubhouse International recognizes how systemic issues affecting mental health care are becoming more severe amid growing uncertainty. Because of the complex landscape, its local Clubhouses are facing challenges that might leave vulnerable populations without access to essential services. This crisis mirrors the global truth that mental health support structures are usually low in priority, making it one of the first to face financial shortfalls despite being integral to societal well-being.

The stigma surrounding mental illness also continues to hinder progress. Clubhouse International offers a vision that shifts away from an underfunded, misunderstood, and invisible landscape. It champions mutual respect and shared humanity. Anna Sackett Rountree, Director of Communications for Clubhouse International, notes: “Local leaders and global collaboration is needed to address these challenges. We can’t afford to silo our solutions when the need is so universal.”

This spirit of innovation and collaboration on a local and global scale comes alive in Clubhouse International’s advocacy work, especially during Mental Health Awareness Month in May. This year, the organization is leading multiple initiatives aiming to raise awareness, inspire action, and systemic change.

Its Clubhouse Giving Day, a global day of fundraising and solidarity, is one of these innovative initiatives. This annual campaign mobilizes the Clubhouse community globally to celebrate the impact of the Clubhouse Model. The individual donations, community fundraisers, and widespread social media engagement made possible during this day are essential in sustaining and extending the reach of Clubhouses worldwide. Every dollar raised contributes to expanding access, supporting new Clubhouse development, and changing lives by providing opportunities for employment, education, and friendship to those usually left behind.

The Clubhouse International World Seminar complements these efforts. This five-day conference is a vibrant forum for knowledge exchange, inspiration, and strategy-building. Here, 700 participants from different U.S. states and countries share best practices, new innovations, and success stories. Topics can be anything enlightening, from strengthening employment programs and community partnerships to exploring governance, inclusion, and wellness.

For this year’s World Seminar, guest speakers include Seth Kahan, founder and CEO of Visionary Leadership, and Andrej Vrsansky, President at Mental Health Europe and CEO at the League for Mental Health in Slovakia. They will offer insights that can help participants envision a future where mental health systems are holistic, person-centered, and built around recovery.

In tandem with these global efforts, Clubhouse International also focuses on strategic, local engagement through the US Clubhouse Advocacy Week of Action. This initiative invites Clubhouses across the country to host open houses, welcome policymakers, and share stories that highlight the model’s impact. “Last year, 40 Clubhouses across 18 states and Washington, DC, participated,” shares Rountree. “We showed lawmakers how impactful Clubhouses can be when it comes to mental health recovery and how adopting policies supporting psychosocial rehabilitation and sustained funding can make a sustainable difference for individuals and communities.

The nonprofit is a founder and participant of Mental Health Action Day, powered by MTV, which encourages individuals and institutions to improve mental health awareness and access. It calls people to get involved, share their stories, and advocate for change in their communities.

All these initiatives embody Clubhouse International’s philosophy that solutions must be informed by real-world needs, the voice of lived experience, cultural context, and best practices. Moreover, they capture the organization’s core belief that mental health is a universal human right and recovery must be available to everyone in all communities worldwide.

Clubhouse International emphasizes that change is happening, but it can’t continue in isolation. The future of mental health care depends on collective action and bold advocacy.

For Clubhouse International, every Clubhouse is a lifeline. Every voice in support is part of the solution. Lastly, every contribution fuels a global movement that brings people in from the margins and places them at the center of community and care.

