Adagene Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation on Masked Anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody® ADG126 (Muzastotug) at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced a poster presentation at ASCO 2025 in Chicago, IL, May 30 - June 3.

Abstract Title: Safety and Efficacy of ADG126 (an Anti-CTLA-4 Masking Antibody) in Combination with Pembrolizumab: Updated Results of Phase 1b/2 Study in Advanced MSS CRC

Safety and Efficacy of ADG126 (an Anti-CTLA-4 Masking Antibody) in Combination with Pembrolizumab: Updated Results of Phase 1b/2 Study in Advanced MSS CRC Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Poster Viewing: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT Onsite Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, Board #248

McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, Board #248 Abstract Number: 3579



Poster will be made available on the Publications page of the company’s website here.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company’s SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.

Adagene’s lead clinical program, ADG126 (muzastotug), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. ADG126 is currently in phase 1b/2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on Metastatic Microsatellite-stable (MSS) Colorectal Cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multispecific T-cell engagers.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com.

Follow Adagene on WeChat, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.

Investor Contacts:

Raymond Tam

raymond_tam@adagene.com

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.