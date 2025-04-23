ICT Adoption in Manufacturing Sector Set to Accelerate, Projected to Grow at 12.5% CAGR by 2030

Sustainable 12.5% CAGR Reflects Industry-Wide Push Toward Smart Factories, Automation, and Data-Driven Operations

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research highlighting the accelerating adoption of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the Manufacturing industry, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% through 2030. This research offers deep strategic insights for technology vendors enabling intelligent manufacturing, supply chain agility, and factory automation at scale.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Manufacturing

As manufacturers shift toward smart factory models, ICT is becoming essential to enhancing productivity, traceability, and responsiveness across global production networks. Key ICT domains - including Application Development & Deployment, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Data Management, Integration & Interoperability, Information Security, BPM & Process Automation, CX & MarTech, and Communication & Collaboration - are enabling real-time visibility, predictive maintenance, quality optimization, and seamless integration across the shop floor and enterprise IT systems. The convergence of OT and IT is accelerating digital innovation and operational excellence across discrete and process manufacturing sectors.

According to Narayan Gokhale, Vice-President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, “Manufacturing enterprises are moving toward intelligent, connected, and autonomous operations. ICT vendors that deliver scalable digital platforms, integrate data across assets, and enable real-time decision-making are central to unlocking the next wave of productivity and innovation in industrial environments.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Manufacturing industry and specific regions reshaping production models are, enabling smart operations, and supporting resilience in global supply chains.

A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Manufacturing industry and specific regions reshaping production models are, enabling smart operations, and supporting resilience in global supply chains. Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative assessment of top ICT vendors serving the manufacturing sector, highlighting capabilities in automation, analytics, system integration, and industry-specific solutions.

A comparative assessment of top ICT vendors serving the manufacturing sector, highlighting capabilities in automation, analytics, system integration, and industry-specific solutions. Industry Adoption Trends: Evaluation of how discrete and process manufacturers are deploying ICT to support product lifecycle management, connected equipment, factory automation, and digital thread execution.

Evaluation of how discrete and process manufacturers are deploying ICT to support product lifecycle management, connected equipment, factory automation, and digital thread execution. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, simulation, and IoT analytics are transforming asset performance management, downtime prevention, product quality, and energy efficiency across facilities.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report includes top ICT vendors transforming the Manufacturing industry, including Siemens, Rockwell Automation, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, ABB, GE Digital, Schneider Electric, PTC, Dassault Systèmes, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi Vantara, Bosch, Cisco, Amazon Web Services (AWS), TCS, Infosys, and Hexagon.

Become a client and Explore the Opportunities in Manufacturing Sector: https://qksgroup.com/become-client

Why This Matters for Manufacturing Sector Vendors?

As the manufacturing sector embraces Industry 4.0, ICT adoption is critical for achieving operational excellence, workforce productivity, and supply chain visibility. Vendors must provide integrated, secure, and scalable platforms that empower manufacturers to digitize processes, monitor assets, and drive data-centric production strategies. Competitive edge will come from innovation in automation, real-time intelligence, and industrial interoperability.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Manufacturing industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and Latin America.

A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Manufacturing industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and Latin America. Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Manufacturing industry for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and Latin America.

A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Manufacturing industry for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and Latin America. QKS TrendsNXT on the specific market in ICT in the Manufacturing industry

on the specific market in ICT in the Manufacturing industry QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the Manufacturing industry

on the specific Market in ICT in the Manufacturing industry Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

Speak to Our Expert Analyst: https://qksgroup.com/analyst-briefing

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/ict-adoption-in-manufacturing-sector-set-to-accelerate-projected-to-grow-at-12-5-cagr-by-2030-1098

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Shraddha Roy PR & Media Relations QKS Group Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100, Middleton Massachusetts01949 United States Email:shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.