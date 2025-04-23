Affimed Announces Acceptance of Three Abstracts for Presentation at the American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

MANNHEIM, Germany, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced an abstract on the phase 2 LuminICE-203 study of its innate cell engager (ICE®) acimtamig in combination with AlloNK® (AB-101) has been accepted for an oral presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) taking place May 30 – June 3, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. In addition, two abstracts on AFM24 in combination with atezolizumab in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have been accepted as poster presentations.

Details of the acimtamig oral presentation and AFM24 poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title & Number Date & Time Session Type & Title Results from the completed dose-finding part of a phase 2 study of the innate cell engager acimtamig (AFM13) in combination with AlloNK (AB-101) in relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (LuminICE-203)



Abstract Number for Publication: 7008 May 30, 2025

2:45 PM-5:45 PM CDT

Oral Abstract Session – Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Bispecific innate cell engager (ICE) AFM24 in combination with atezolizumab in patients with advanced/metastatic EGFR-expressing non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations: Initial results from a phase 2a study



Abstract Number for Publication: 2609 June 2, 2025

1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy



Poster Board: 256 Combination of bispecific innate cell engager (ICE) AFM24 with atezolizumab in patients with advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR kinase domain mutations (EGFRmut): Initial results from a phase 2a study



Abstract Number for Publication: 2610 June 2, 2025

1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy



Poster Board: 257





The full abstracts will be published online on May 22, 2025.

More details about the programs for the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting are available online at Attend | ASCO Annual Meeting.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s innate cell engagers (ICE®) enable a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors. ICE® are generated on the Company’s proprietary ROCK® platform which predictably generates customized molecules that leverage the power of innate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. A number of ICE® molecules are in clinical development, being studied as mono- or combination therapy. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by the bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

