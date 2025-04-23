Immatics Announces Upcoming Oral and Poster Presentation on IMA203 TCR T-cell Therapy at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

Houston, Texas and Tuebingen, Germany, April 23, 2025 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced upcoming presentations on its lead cell therapy product candidate, IMA203 TCR T-cell therapy targeting PRAME, at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting to be held from May 30 – June 3, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

Updated data from the Phase 1b trial of IMA203 in patients with metastatic melanoma with substantially longer follow-up compared to the last presentation in October 2024, and including data from additional uveal melanoma patients enrolled since then, will be highlighted in an oral presentation.

In addition, a trial-in-progress poster on SUPRAME, the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating IMA203 in patients with unresectable or metastatic cutaneous melanoma who have received prior treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor, will be presented at the conference.

Full abstracts will be available on the ASCO website on May 22, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET.

Oral Presentation

Title: Phase 1 clinical update of IMA203, an autologous TCR-T targeting PRAME in patients with PD1 refractory metastatic melanoma

Presenting author: Martin Wermke, MD

Session: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

Date / Time: May 31, 2025 / 3:00 – 6:00 pm CDT

Abstract ID: 2508

Poster Presentation

Title: SUPRAME: A phase 3 trial comparing IMA203, an engineered T-cell receptor expressing T cell therapy (TCR T) vs investigator’s choice in patients with previously treated advanced cutaneous melanoma

Presenting author: Jason Luke, MD, FACP, FASCO

Session: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy

Date / Time: June 2, 2025 / 1:30 - 4:30 pm CDT

Abstract ID: TPS2673

About IMA203 TCR T-cell Therapy and Target PRAME

IMA203 is an autologous, engineered T-cell receptor T-cell therapy (TCR T) that targets PRAME, an intracellular protein displayed as a peptide antigen on the surface of multiple solid tumors via HLA-A*02:01, with minimal expression on healthy tissues. With precise targeting and a turnaround time of approximately 14 days, IMA203 has demonstrated a favorable clinical profile in patients with unmet medical needs.

IMA203 TCR T-cell therapy is currently being evaluated in a registration-enabling randomized controlled Phase 3 trial, “SUPRAME,” in patients with unresectable or metastatic cutaneous melanoma who have disease progression on or after at least one PD-1 inhibitor. In parallel, the Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with solid tumors expressing PRAME is ongoing with a focus on uveal melanoma.

About Immatics

Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T-cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T-cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

Immatics intends to use its website www.immatics.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates you can also follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

