Kristi Greer Promoted to Vice President of Sales at Segpay

Kristi Greer, Vice President of Sales at Segpay

Founding team member recognized for nearly two decades of leadership and industry impact

Kristi is not only a great mentor and teacher to our sales team--she's a true leader within the company.” — Cathy Beardsley, CEO of Segpay

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Segpay , a pioneer in digital payment processing, today announced the promotion of Kristi Greer to Vice President of Sales, celebrating her long-standing leadership, deep client relationships, and vital contributions to the company’s continued growth and success.“This is a long overdue promotion,” said Segpay CEO Cathy Beardsley. “I’ve known Kristi for over 20 years. She was one of the original employees at Segpay and has been a leading ambassador for our company since day one. She is known and loved by everyone. Kristi is not only a great mentor and teacher to our sales team—she’s a true leader within the company. She understands the market, she knows our clients, and she’s constantly fighting for what they need. I would be lost without her.”Kristi began her Segpay journey in 2005 as a sales representative and quickly rose through the ranks due to her strategic thinking, strong work ethic, and unwavering dedication to client service. In her most recent role as Senior Director of Sales, she led the sales and underwriting teams, helping shape Segpay’s secure and seamless onboarding process while championing merchant success across global markets.“I’m incredibly honored to step into this new role,” said Greer. “Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most passionate and innovative clients and there’s nothing more rewarding than helping them bring their business visions to life. At Segpay, we don’t just process payments, we empower entrepreneurs to grow with confidence, and I’m excited to continue supporting that mission.”As Vice President, Kristi will continue to lead Segpay’s international sales strategy, focusing on expanding the company’s reach in key verticals and maintaining its reputation for outstanding service and support.“Kristi’s promotion reflects not only her achievements, but the tremendous respect and admiration she’s earned across the industry,” added Beardsley. “She has helped build Segpay from the ground up, and her leadership will continue to be essential as we look toward the future.”For more information about Segpay or to connect with Kristi and the sales team, contact Sales@Segpay.com.About SegpaySegpay is a pioneer in digital payment processing, offering custom solutions including payment facilitator, direct merchant accounts and secure gateway services. The company specializes in online credit card processing for e-commerce and subscription services for global merchants. Segpay provides secure turnkey solutions to accept online payments, with a guarantee that funds are always safe and protected with its proprietary Fraud Mitigation System™ and unmatched customer service and support. For more information, visit http://www.segpay.com/ ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.