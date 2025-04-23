Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Second Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $4.9 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $22 thousand, or 0.45%, compared to net income of $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. In the linked quarter comparison, net income decreased $1.2 million, or 20.04%, compared to net income of $6.1 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased from the linked and prior year quarters by $980 thousand and $2.5 million, respectively. The decline in linked quarterly net earnings was primarily driven by higher income tax provisioning, increased CECL-related reserves for unfunded loan commitments, and an increase in salary and benefits costs related to the payment of first quarter bonuses for the prior year.

“We are very pleased with our first-quarter performance, highlighted by strong growth in core net interest income. This was driven by a 12 basis-point expansion in our net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Despite significant loan payoffs during the quarter, we achieved loan growth of over $23 million, or 2.12%, representing an annualized growth rate of 8.48%. Our asset quality remains strong, and we’ve seen a slight reduction in our adversely classified ratio from the same time last year,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO.

The net interest margin was 4.29% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 4.17% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.99% for the first quarter of 2024. The average yield on earning assets grew 6 basis points from 6.01%, as of December 31, 2024, to 6.07%, while the Bank’s cost of funds decreased 9 basis points from 2.06% to 1.97% during the same period.

Provision for credit losses increased $549 thousand and provisioning for unfunded loan commitments increased $521 thousand during the quarter as a result of loan growth. The Company’s asset quality improved during the quarter, as reflected by a decline in the Bank’s adversely classified asset index from 4.96% as of December 31, 2024, to 4.66% as of March 31, 2025. The Bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.30% for March 31, 2025, as compared to 1.30% for December 31, 2024, and 1.34% for March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense increased $621 thousand, or 6.95%, compared to the prior quarter ended December 31, 2024, due mainly to higher salary and benefits expenses. With the expiration of solar project tax credits used by the Company each of the last three years, income tax provision increased by $1.0 million, or 217.28%, during the quarter.

After paying a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share and a one-time special dividend of $0.15 per share, the Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 1.18% during the quarter to $198 million as of March 31, 2025, and up 8.75%, or $15.9 million, from March 31, 2024. The tangible book value of the company grew to $17.66 on March 31, 2025, from $17.45 on December 31, 2024, and was up 9.21% from $16.171 as of March 31, 2024. On April 16, 2025, the board of directors approved a second quarter dividend of $0.12 per share payable on or about June 15, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of May 15, 2025.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

1 Common stock, tangible book value and per share amounts for March 31, 2024 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 4-for-1 stock dividend.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidating Balance Sheet

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change 2024 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 92,342,678 $ 53,898,138 $ 38,444,540 71.33 % $ 67,354,916 $ 24,987,762 37.10 % Federal funds sold 15,606,716 42,064,131 (26,457,415 ) -62.90 % 3,746,408 11,860,308 316.58 % Total cash and cash equivalents 107,949,394 95,962,269 11,987,125 12.49 % 71,101,324 36,848,070 51.82 % Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 100,000 100,000 -- 0.00 % 100,000 -- 0.00 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 9,414,147 9,726,716 (312,569 ) -3.21 % 7,845,095 1,569,052 0.00 % Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve) 208,561,077 215,836,502 (7,275,425 ) -3.37 % 231,758,455 (23,197,378 ) -10.01 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 1,084,200 1,032,800 51,400 4.98 % 1,029,600 54,600 5.30 % Loans, net of unearned income 1,139,719,828 1,116,074,659 23,645,169 2.12 % 1,060,755,992 78,963,836 7.44 % Less-allowance for credit losses (14,829,709 ) (14,488,525 ) (341,184 ) 2.35 % (14,236,149 ) (593,560 ) 4.17 % Loans, net 1,124,890,119 1,101,586,134 23,303,985 2.12 % 1,046,519,843 78,370,276 7.49 % Bank premises and equipment, net 14,844,597 12,780,014 2,064,583 16.15 % 13,112,437 1,732,160 13.21 % ROU assets for operating lease, net 692,339 776,979 (84,640 ) -10.89 % 1,035,712 (343,373 ) -33.15 % Goodwill 9,361,704 9,361,704 -- 0.00 % 9,361,704 -- 0.00 % Intangible assets, net 1,253,288 1,338,964 (85,676 ) -6.40 % 1,594,101 (340,813 ) -21.38 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 15,503 21,898 (6,395 ) -29.20 % 38,558 (23,055 ) -59.79 % Accrued interest receivable 6,369,932 7,278,258 (908,326 ) -12.48 % 5,964,911 405,021 6.79 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 15,233,512 15,128,762 104,750 0.69 % 14,813,139 420,373 2.84 % Other assets 21,726,495 22,674,658 (948,163 ) -4.18 % 25,151,653 (3,425,158 ) -13.62 % Total Assets $ 1,521,496,307 $ 1,493,605,658 $ 27,890,649 1.87 % $ 1,429,426,532 92,069,775 6.44 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 330,414,834 $ 325,534,335 $ 4,880,499 1.50 % $ 302,810,356 27,604,478 9.12 % Interest bearing 963,948,287 939,354,005 24,594,282 2.62 % 904,181,606 59,766,681 6.61 % 1,294,363,121 1,264,888,340 29,474,781 2.33 % 1,206,991,962 87,371,159 7.24 % Other borrowed funds 19,029,606 19,019,372 10,234 0.05 % 27,169,934 (8,140,328 ) -29.96 % Lease liability for operating lease 692,339 776,979 (84,640 ) -10.89 % 1,035,712 (343,373 ) -33.15 % Accrued interest payable 2,778,669 2,111,093 667,576 31.62 % 1,419,439 1,359,230 95.76 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,726,119 11,206,717 (4,480,598 ) -39.98 % 10,830,616 (4,104,497 ) -37.90 % Total liabilities 1,323,589,854 1,298,002,501 25,587,353 1.97 % 1,247,447,663 76,142,191 6.10 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 10,701,756 10,688,723 13,033 0.12 % 10,645,509 56,247 0.53 % Paid in capital surplus 35,307,009 34,936,059 370,950 1.06 % 34,349,749 957,260 2.79 % Retained earnings 149,055,224 130,111,050 18,944,174 14.56 % 133,038,717 16,016,507 12.04 % Current year earnings 4,913,056 21,804,345 (16,891,289 ) -77.47 % 4,890,818 22,238 0.45 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,289,137 1,422,709 (133,572 ) -9.39 % 1,811,160 (522,023 ) -28.82 % Treasury Stock, at cost 95,498 (3,359,729 ) (3,359,729 ) -- 0.00 % (2,757,084 ) (602,645 ) 21.86 % Total shareholders' equity 197,906,453 195,603,157 2,303,296 1.18 % 181,978,869 15,927,584 8.75 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,521,496,307 $ 1,493,605,658 27,890,649 1.87 % $ 1,429,426,532 92,069,775 6.44 %





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidating Statement of Income

for the Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025

2024

Change % Change 2024

Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 19,338,360 $ 18,818,919 $ 519,441 2.76 % $ 17,124,889 $ 2,213,471 12.93 % Interest income on securities 1,671,657 1,735,131 (63,474 ) -3.66 % 1,970,394 (298,737 ) -15.16 % Income on federal funds sold 534,479 363,781 170,698 46.92 % 168,129 366,350 217.90 % Income on time deposits held in other banks 605,454 362,174 243,280 67.17 % 408,412 197,042 48.25 % Other interest and dividend income 25,413 22,116 3,297 14.91 % 75,848 (50,435 ) -66.49 % Total interest and dividend income 22,175,363 21,302,121 873,242 4.10 % 19,747,672 2,427,691 12.29 % Interest Expense: Deposits 6,413,065 6,401,228 11,837 0.18 % 6,339,843 73,222 1.15 % Interest on other borrowed funds 286,480 404,974 (118,494 ) -29.26 % 445,278 (158,798 ) -35.66 % Interest on federal funds purchased -- 129 (129 ) -100.00 % -- -- 0.00 % Total interest expense 6,699,545 6,806,331 (106,786 ) -1.57 % 6,785,121 (85,576 ) -1.26 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 15,475,818 14,495,790 980,028 6.76 % 12,962,551 2,513,267 19.39 % Less-provision for credit losses 577,123 27,972 549,151 1963.22 % 4,501 572,622 12722.11 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,898,695 14,467,818 430,877 2.98 % 12,958,050 1,940,645 14.98 % Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 540,600 560,822 (20,222 ) -3.61 % 491,568 49,032 9.97 % Other service charges, commissions and fees 380,482 393,175 (12,693 ) -3.23 % 362,692 17,790 4.90 % Gain on sales of foreclosed assets -- -- -- -- 700 (700 ) -100.00 % Gain on sale of securities available for sale -- 447 (447 ) -100.00 % -- -- 447 Increase in CSV of life insurance 104,750 106,388 (1,638 ) -1.54 % 101,516 3,234 3.19 % Other income 20,407 15,349 5,058 32.95 % 251,361 (230,954 ) -91.88 % Total noninterest income 1,046,239 1,076,181 (29,942 ) -2.78 % 1,207,837 (161,598 ) -13.38 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,122,152 4,743,238 378,914 7.99 % 4,861,534 260,618 5.36 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 527,532 550,212 (22,680 ) -4.12 % 545,126 (17,594 ) -3.23 % Loss on sales of foreclosed assets -- 8,457 (8,457 ) -100.00 % -- -- -- Other expenses 3,905,857 3,632,476 273,381 7.53 % 3,716,219 189,638 5.10 % Total noninterest expense 9,555,541 8,934,383 621,158 6.95 % 9,122,879 432,662 4.74 % Income Before Income Taxes 6,389,393 6,609,616 (220,223 ) -3.33 % 5,043,008 1,346,385 26.70 % Provision for income taxes 1,476,337 465,314 1,011,023 217.28 % 152,190 1,324,147 870.06 % - Net Income $ 4,913,056 $ 6,144,302 (1,231,246 ) -20.04 % $ 4,890,818 22,238 0.45 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.58 (0.12 ) -20.69 % $ 0.46 - 0.00 % Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.58 (0.12 ) -20.69 % $ 0.46 - 0.00 % .





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarter Ending

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2025 2024 2024 Dollars in thousand, except per share data (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.46 $ 0.58 $ 0.46 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 0.46 0.58 0.46 Dividends per Common Share 0.27 0.092 0.092 Book Value per Common Share 18.66 18.46 17.20 Tangible Book Value per Common Share 17.66 17.45 16.17 Average Diluted Shared Outstanding 10,593,370 10,596,432 10,602,289 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 10,606,258 10,593,225 10,624,932 Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only) Return on Average Assets 1.41 % 1.79 % 1.55 % Return on Average Equity 11.12 % 13.69 % 11.74 % Equity/Assets 12.75 % 12.84 % 13.09 % Yield on Earning Assets 6.07 % 6.01 % 5.87 % Cost of Funds 1.97 % 2.06 % 2.09 % Net Interest Margin 4.29 % 4.17 % 3.99 % Efficiency Ratio 57.90 % 54.21 % 61.48 % Credit Metrics Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans 1.30 % 1.30 % 1.34 % Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital plus Allowance for Credit Losses 4.66 % 4.96 % 5.22 %

CONTACT: Morris State Bancshares Chris Bond Chief Financial Officer 478-272-5202

