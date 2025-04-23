Submit Release
Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Second Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $4.9 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $22 thousand, or 0.45%, compared to net income of $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. In the linked quarter comparison, net income decreased $1.2 million, or 20.04%, compared to net income of $6.1 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased from the linked and prior year quarters by $980 thousand and $2.5 million, respectively.   The decline in linked quarterly net earnings was primarily driven by higher income tax provisioning, increased CECL-related reserves for unfunded loan commitments, and an increase in salary and benefits costs related to the payment of first quarter bonuses for the prior year.

“We are very pleased with our first-quarter performance, highlighted by strong growth in core net interest income. This was driven by a 12 basis-point expansion in our net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Despite significant loan payoffs during the quarter, we achieved loan growth of over $23 million, or 2.12%, representing an annualized growth rate of 8.48%. Our asset quality remains strong, and we’ve seen a slight reduction in our adversely classified ratio from the same time last year,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO.  

The net interest margin was 4.29% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 4.17% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.99% for the first quarter of 2024. The average yield on earning assets grew 6 basis points from 6.01%, as of December 31, 2024, to 6.07%, while the Bank’s cost of funds decreased 9 basis points from 2.06% to 1.97% during the same period.

Provision for credit losses increased $549 thousand and provisioning for unfunded loan commitments increased $521 thousand during the quarter as a result of loan growth. The Company’s asset quality improved during the quarter, as reflected by a decline in the Bank’s adversely classified asset index from 4.96% as of December 31, 2024, to 4.66% as of March 31, 2025. The Bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.30% for March 31, 2025, as compared to 1.30% for December 31, 2024, and 1.34% for March 31, 2024.   Noninterest expense increased $621 thousand, or 6.95%, compared to the prior quarter ended December 31, 2024, due mainly to higher salary and benefits expenses. With the expiration of solar project tax credits used by the Company each of the last three years, income tax provision increased by $1.0 million, or 217.28%, during the quarter.

After paying a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share and a one-time special dividend of $0.15 per share, the Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 1.18% during the quarter to $198 million as of March 31, 2025, and up 8.75%, or $15.9 million, from March 31, 2024. The tangible book value of the company grew to $17.66 on March 31, 2025, from $17.45 on December 31, 2024, and was up 9.21% from $16.171 as of March 31, 2024. On April 16, 2025, the board of directors approved a second quarter dividend of $0.12 per share payable on or about June 15, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of May 15, 2025.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

1 Common stock, tangible book value and per share amounts for March 31, 2024 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 4-for-1 stock dividend.

 
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                             
Consolidating Balance Sheet
                             
                             
    March 31,   December 31,           March 31,        
    2025   2024   Change   % Change   2024   Change   % Change
    (Unaudited)               (Unaudited)        
ASSETS                            
                             
Cash and due from banks   $ 92,342,678     $ 53,898,138     $ 38,444,540     71.33 %   $ 67,354,916     $ 24,987,762     37.10 %
Federal funds sold     15,606,716       42,064,131       (26,457,415 )   -62.90 %     3,746,408       11,860,308     316.58 %
Total cash and cash equivalents     107,949,394       95,962,269       11,987,125     12.49 %     71,101,324       36,848,070     51.82 %
                             
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks     100,000       100,000       --     0.00 %     100,000       --     0.00 %
Securities available for sale, at fair value     9,414,147       9,726,716       (312,569 )   -3.21 %     7,845,095       1,569,052     0.00 %
Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve)     208,561,077       215,836,502       (7,275,425 )   -3.37 %     231,758,455       (23,197,378 )   -10.01 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost     1,084,200       1,032,800       51,400     4.98 %     1,029,600       54,600     5.30 %
Loans, net of unearned income     1,139,719,828       1,116,074,659       23,645,169     2.12 %     1,060,755,992       78,963,836     7.44 %
Less-allowance for credit losses     (14,829,709 )     (14,488,525 )     (341,184 )   2.35 %     (14,236,149 )     (593,560 )   4.17 %
Loans, net     1,124,890,119       1,101,586,134       23,303,985     2.12 %     1,046,519,843       78,370,276     7.49 %
                                 
Bank premises and equipment, net     14,844,597       12,780,014       2,064,583     16.15 %     13,112,437       1,732,160     13.21 %
ROU assets for operating lease, net     692,339       776,979       (84,640 )   -10.89 %     1,035,712       (343,373 )   -33.15 %
Goodwill     9,361,704       9,361,704       --     0.00 %     9,361,704       --     0.00 %
Intangible assets, net     1,253,288       1,338,964       (85,676 )   -6.40 %     1,594,101       (340,813 )   -21.38 %
Other real estate and foreclosed assets     15,503       21,898       (6,395 )   -29.20 %     38,558       (23,055 )   -59.79 %
Accrued interest receivable     6,369,932       7,278,258       (908,326 )   -12.48 %     5,964,911       405,021     6.79 %
Cash surrender value of life insurance     15,233,512       15,128,762       104,750     0.69 %     14,813,139       420,373     2.84 %
Other assets     21,726,495       22,674,658       (948,163 )   -4.18 %     25,151,653       (3,425,158 )   -13.62 %
Total Assets   $ 1,521,496,307     $ 1,493,605,658     $ 27,890,649     1.87 %   $ 1,429,426,532       92,069,775     6.44 %
                             
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
                             
Deposits:                            
Non-interest bearing   $ 330,414,834     $ 325,534,335     $ 4,880,499     1.50 %   $ 302,810,356       27,604,478     9.12 %
Interest bearing     963,948,287       939,354,005       24,594,282     2.62 %     904,181,606       59,766,681     6.61 %
      1,294,363,121       1,264,888,340       29,474,781     2.33 %     1,206,991,962       87,371,159     7.24 %
                                 
Other borrowed funds     19,029,606       19,019,372       10,234     0.05 %     27,169,934       (8,140,328 )   -29.96 %
Lease liability for operating lease     692,339       776,979       (84,640 )   -10.89 %     1,035,712       (343,373 )   -33.15 %
Accrued interest payable     2,778,669       2,111,093       667,576     31.62 %     1,419,439       1,359,230     95.76 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     6,726,119       11,206,717       (4,480,598 )   -39.98 %     10,830,616       (4,104,497 )   -37.90 %
                                 
Total liabilities     1,323,589,854       1,298,002,501       25,587,353     1.97 %     1,247,447,663       76,142,191     6.10 %
                             
Shareholders' Equity:                            
Common stock     10,701,756       10,688,723       13,033     0.12 %     10,645,509       56,247     0.53 %
Paid in capital surplus     35,307,009       34,936,059       370,950     1.06 %     34,349,749       957,260     2.79 %
Retained earnings     149,055,224       130,111,050       18,944,174     14.56 %     133,038,717       16,016,507     12.04 %
Current year earnings     4,913,056       21,804,345       (16,891,289 )   -77.47 %     4,890,818       22,238     0.45 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     1,289,137       1,422,709       (133,572 )   -9.39 %     1,811,160       (522,023 )   -28.82 %
Treasury Stock, at cost 95,498     (3,359,729 )     (3,359,729 )     --     0.00 %     (2,757,084 )     (602,645 )   21.86 %
Total shareholders' equity     197,906,453       195,603,157       2,303,296     1.18 %     181,978,869       15,927,584     8.75 %
                             
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,521,496,307     $ 1,493,605,658       27,890,649     1.87 %   $ 1,429,426,532       92,069,775     6.44 %
                             


 
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                             
Consolidating Statement of Income
for the Three Months Ended
                             
                             
    March 31,   December 31,         March 31,        
    2025
 		  2024
 		  Change   % Change   2024
 		  Change   % Change
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)           (Unaudited)        
Interest and Dividend Income:                            
Interest and fees on loans   $ 19,338,360     $ 18,818,919     $ 519,441     2.76 %   $ 17,124,889     $ 2,213,471     12.93 %
Interest income on securities     1,671,657       1,735,131       (63,474 )   -3.66 %     1,970,394       (298,737 )   -15.16 %
Income on federal funds sold     534,479       363,781       170,698     46.92 %     168,129       366,350     217.90 %
Income on time deposits held in other banks     605,454       362,174       243,280     67.17 %     408,412       197,042     48.25 %
Other interest and dividend income     25,413       22,116       3,297     14.91 %     75,848       (50,435 )   -66.49 %
Total interest and dividend income     22,175,363       21,302,121       873,242     4.10 %     19,747,672       2,427,691     12.29 %
                             
Interest Expense:                            
Deposits     6,413,065       6,401,228       11,837     0.18 %     6,339,843       73,222     1.15 %
Interest on other borrowed funds     286,480       404,974       (118,494 )   -29.26 %     445,278       (158,798 )   -35.66 %
Interest on federal funds purchased     --       129       (129 )   -100.00 %     --       --     0.00 %
Total interest expense     6,699,545       6,806,331       (106,786 )   -1.57 %     6,785,121       (85,576 )   -1.26 %
                             
Net interest income before provision for loan losses     15,475,818       14,495,790       980,028     6.76 %     12,962,551       2,513,267     19.39 %
Less-provision for credit losses     577,123       27,972       549,151     1963.22 %     4,501       572,622     12722.11 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     14,898,695       14,467,818       430,877     2.98 %     12,958,050       1,940,645     14.98 %
                             
Noninterest Income:                            
Service charges on deposit accounts     540,600       560,822       (20,222 )   -3.61 %     491,568       49,032     9.97 %
Other service charges, commissions and fees     380,482       393,175       (12,693 )   -3.23 %     362,692       17,790     4.90 %
Gain on sales of foreclosed assets     --       --       --     --       700       (700 )   -100.00 %
Gain on sale of securities available for sale     --       447       (447 )   -100.00 %     --       --     447  
Increase in CSV of life insurance     104,750       106,388       (1,638 )   -1.54 %     101,516       3,234     3.19 %
Other income     20,407       15,349       5,058     32.95 %     251,361       (230,954 )   -91.88 %
Total noninterest income     1,046,239       1,076,181       (29,942 )   -2.78 %     1,207,837       (161,598 )   -13.38 %
                             
Noninterest Expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits     5,122,152       4,743,238       378,914     7.99 %     4,861,534       260,618     5.36 %
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net     527,532       550,212       (22,680 )   -4.12 %     545,126       (17,594 )   -3.23 %
Loss on sales of foreclosed assets     --       8,457       (8,457 )   -100.00 %     --       --     --  
Other expenses     3,905,857       3,632,476       273,381     7.53 %     3,716,219       189,638     5.10 %
Total noninterest expense     9,555,541       8,934,383       621,158     6.95 %     9,122,879       432,662     4.74 %
                             
Income Before Income Taxes     6,389,393       6,609,616       (220,223 )   -3.33 %     5,043,008       1,346,385     26.70 %
Provision for income taxes     1,476,337       465,314       1,011,023     217.28 %     152,190       1,324,147     870.06 %
                          -      
Net Income   $ 4,913,056     $ 6,144,302       (1,231,246 )   -20.04 %   $ 4,890,818       22,238     0.45 %
                             
                             
Earnings per common share:                            
Basic   $ 0.46     $ 0.58       (0.12 )   -20.69 %   $ 0.46       -     0.00 %
Diluted   $ 0.46     $ 0.58       (0.12 )   -20.69 %   $ 0.46       -     0.00 %
    .                        


 
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
     
    Quarter Ending
         
    March 31,
 		  December 31,
 		  March 31,
    2025   2024   2024
Dollars in thousand, except per share data   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
         
         
Per Share Data        
Basic Earnings per Common Share   $ 0.46     $ 0.58     $ 0.46  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share     0.46       0.58       0.46  
Dividends per Common Share     0.27       0.092       0.092  
Book Value per Common Share     18.66       18.46       17.20  
Tangible Book Value per Common Share     17.66       17.45       16.17  
         
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding     10,593,370       10,596,432       10,602,289  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding     10,606,258       10,593,225       10,624,932  
         
         
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)        
Return on Average Assets     1.41 %     1.79 %     1.55 %
Return on Average Equity     11.12 %     13.69 %     11.74 %
Equity/Assets     12.75 %     12.84 %     13.09 %
Yield on Earning Assets     6.07 %     6.01 %     5.87 %
Cost of Funds     1.97 %     2.06 %     2.09 %
Net Interest Margin     4.29 %     4.17 %     3.99 %
Efficiency Ratio     57.90 %     54.21 %     61.48 %
         
Credit Metrics        
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans     1.30 %     1.30 %     1.34 %
Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital        
plus Allowance for Credit Losses     4.66 %     4.96 %     5.22 %
          

CONTACT:
Morris State Bancshares
Chris Bond
Chief Financial Officer
478-272-5202 

