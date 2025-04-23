SpotSee Acquires Telatemp, Strengthening Life Science Offering and Expanding Condition Monitoring Portfolio

DALLAS , April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotSee, a global leader in condition monitoring through connected and visual sensors, announced today its acquisition of Telatemp, a trusted provider of temperature and environmental monitoring devices. The acquisition expands SpotSee’s product portfolio and strengthens its presence in critical life science applications.

A key addition from the acquisition is ColdSnap, Telatemp’s field-armable descending time-over-temperature indicator, widely used in pharmaceutical and laboratory applications where freezing can be detrimental to injectable medicines or tissues such as heart valves. The ColdSnap family of products enhances SpotSee’s suite of solutions and deepens its capabilities in regulated cold chain environments.

“ColdSnap has earned the confidence of industries that demand precision and reliability, especially in the life sciences space,” said Tony Fonk, CEO of SpotSee. “By bringing Telatemp into the SpotSee portfolio, we’re reinforcing our commitment to delivering best-in-class monitoring solutions for the safe transportation of vital products like heart valves and biologics.”

As part of the integration, the Telatemp brand will be retired and all products will be consolidated under the SpotSee brand. Customers can expect a seamless transition in ordering, support, and service.

With a global distribution network, SpotSee will quickly enable the availability of ColdSnap— a descending indicator used to detect freeze events— to customers worldwide.

This acquisition marks another milestone in SpotSee’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative, cost-effective monitoring solutions that protect high-value, temperature-sensitive assets across the globe.

About SpotSee

At SpotSee, every degree matters. As a global leader in condition monitoring and sensing solutions, the company helps customers identify changing conditions to protect life sciences and ensure supply chain integrity. SpotSee provides products that enable more than 4,500 customers and partners in 62 countries to detect changes in the condition of everything from vaccines to spaceships. The company’s solutions include temperature, impact, tilt, vibration, humidity and liquid detection monitoring devices, available via visual, RFID, QR code, cellular or satellite connection. Its products such as WarmMark, ColdMark, HemoTemp II, ThermoStrip, Thermax, BriteLine, ShockWatch, ShockLog and TiltWatch are widely used in the life sciences, energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, food, manufacturing and consumer products sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operates five facilities in Texas, Illinois, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

