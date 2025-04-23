Nexalin Technology Announces Completion of Phases One Through Five of its Virtual Clinic and Digital Ecosystem for HALO™ Clinical Research and Patient Management

AI-Powered Platform Now Fully Operational to Support Data Capture, Remote Monitoring, and Virtual Treatment with HALO™

HOUSTON, TX, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”), the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today announced the successful completion and launch of phases one through five of its proprietary virtual clinic and digital research ecosystem. The launch of Nexalin’s virtual clinic took place this week at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) to support patient recruitment in the recently announced TBI / PTSD military study. This virtual platform will manage the real-time data capture, remote monitoring, and clinical oversight of its HALO™ headset in both research and patient treatment settings. Additionally, this virtual system will allow civilian and military patients to receive treatment in the privacy of their home while the system monitors and validates compliance with clinical research protocols.

With this fully operational AI-integrated system, Nexalin has established a comprehensive digital infrastructure to manage clinical research, track patient progress, and optimize treatment delivery—all within a secure, cloud-based environment. This milestone builds upon phase one of the virtual clinic, announced in December 2024, which introduced key components such as the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) platform and Patient Monitoring System (PMS). Now, with the completion of phases one through five, Nexalin has significantly advanced its capabilities for fully remote research studies and streamlined patient care using its non-invasive DIFS™ technology.

Key Features of Nexalin’s Virtual Clinic and Digital Ecosystem:

AI-Powered Electronic Data Capture (EDC) : Secure, real-time collection and analysis of clinical data from HALO™ headset users to ensure adherence and efficacy tracking.

: Secure, real-time collection and analysis of clinical data from HALO™ headset users to ensure adherence and efficacy tracking. Remote Patient Monitoring System (PMS) : Allows clinicians to oversee treatment sessions, adjust protocols, and provide real-time feedback through an interactive mobile app.

: Allows clinicians to oversee treatment sessions, adjust protocols, and provide real-time feedback through an interactive mobile app. Telemedicine Integration : Enables seamless communication between patients and medical teams, supporting virtual treatment and clinical trial participation.

: Enables seamless communication between patients and medical teams, supporting virtual treatment and clinical trial participation. Cloud-Based Compliance Management: Ensures regulatory compliance and secure data storage for clinical trials and eventual commercial deployment.

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, commented, “The successful completion of phases one through five of our virtual clinic marks a major milestone for Nexalin. With this fully integrated AI-powered platform, we can now facilitate clinical research on the HALO™ device while preparing for broader patient adoption. By creating a seamless digital environment for treatment oversight and research data collection, we are advancing clinical science and improving accessibility to our non-invasive frequency-based treatment options.”

As Nexalin’s HALO™ headset continues clinical evaluation, the expanded digital ecosystem provides research institutions, healthcare providers, and future patients with a fully integrated, technology-driven approach to treatment. The system plays a critical role in managing ongoing clinical studies evaluating the effectiveness of HALO™ for mental health disorders, traumatic brain injury (TBI), addiction, and neurodegenerative conditions.

David Owens, CMO of Nexalin Technology, added, “With this digital ecosystem fully operational, we have built a strong foundation for the future of clinical research and patient care. The combination of DIFS™ technology with a robust AI-powered virtual clinic allows us to remotely monitor treatment adherence, track patient outcomes, and optimize protocols—all while providing convenience and accessibility. This achievement moves us closer to providing innovative, non-invasive treatment solutions to those who need them most.”

The successful completion of phases one through five of Nexalin’s virtual clinic infrastructure positions the Company to further expand research collaborations, advance regulatory approvals, and accelerate commercialization efforts for HALO™ and future DIFS™ technology applications.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

