Vanguard® 300 Engine Exclusively Powering Z Turf Equipment's Z-Spray® Lean to Steer

Milwaukee, WI, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard, a leading provider of commercial engines, is pleased to announce that the Vanguard 300 single-cylinder engine is now powering the Z Turf Equipment Z-Spray Lean to Steer (LTS) stand-on spreader sprayer . Vanguard power has been used in Z Turf Equipment lawn care machines since 2020. This latest collaboration underscores the commitment of both companies to delivering exceptional performance and durability to lawn care professionals.

With its lean-to-steer capabilities and digital spread and spray controls for precise application of lawn fertilizers and weed control materials, the Z-Spray LTS offers exceptional control and maneuverability. The machine’s design allows for one-handed speed and direction control, freeing the operator's other hand to make adjustments or use the easy-access spray wand. The Z-Spray LTS boasts a low center of gravity for enhanced hillside stability and a narrow design that allows for it to fit through 36-inch gates. It also has the ability to spread and spray simultaneously. It can carry up to 175 pounds of material in the hopper, with space to carry an additional 50 pounds of bagged material atop the tank, and features a 20-gallon tank for extended runtime between fill-ups. Powering this robust machine is the latest addition to the Vanguard single-cylinder lineup: the Vanguard 300.

“The Vanguard 300 was engineered to deliver uncompromising power and reliability in a compact and efficient package. We are excited to see it in action, powering the Z-Spray LTS and enabling lawn care professionals to tackle their toughest jobs with confidence," said Chris Davison, Senior Director of Product and Brand Management – Utility at Briggs & Stratton. “We understand the power needs of Z Turf Equipment after working with them for many years on other projects. We’re confident that the robust performance and durability of this engine will further enhance the productivity and efficiency that Z-Spray users have come to expect."

Powerful Performance

The Vanguard 300 engine offers a displacement of 307cc and delivers a robust 10.0 Gross HP*. It offers a host of optimizations, including advanced starting, extended maintenance intervals and exclusive TransportGuard ® technology: a user-friendly 3-in-1 control lever that integrates a single-action fuel and ignition shut-off switch to prevent the mixing of fuel and oil during transport. TransportGuard helps reduce unscheduled oil changes and ensures that equipment is ready when operators need it, minimizing downtime and increasing ROI.

When looking for an engine to power the Z-Spray LTS, Z Turf Equipment prioritized durability, electrical capability and field support.

“For our professional users, durability is paramount; and Vanguard has consistently delivered on that front. Plus, the Vanguard 300 is engineered to handle the tough chemical environment our spreader-sprayers work in every day,” said Jonathan Guarneri, Product Manager at Exmark. “The Vanguard 300 also stood out due to its TransportGuard system and, importantly, its ability to effectively handle the electrical demands of the Z-Spray's spread and spray systems to ensure an efficient performance."

The Vanguard 300 also incorporates features designed to enhance user experience and reduce maintenance. The Integrated Cyclonic Air Filtration system extends air filter replacement intervals to an impressive 600 hours. The engine’s self-cleaning technology is designed to catch more debris and keep particles moving. This prevents clogs and helps to prolong the life of the engine while maximizing performance.

Backed by the Briggs & Stratton service network, the entire Vanguard single-cylinder engine lineup is covered by an industry-leading three-year commercial limited warranty ** plus one warranty bonus year when an engine is registered. The Z-Spray LTS powered by the Vanguard 300 engine is now available for order.

*All power levels are stated gross HP at 3,600 RPM per SAE J1940

**See operator's manual or dealer for complete warranty details.

###

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power

solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. Learn more at BriggsandStratton.com .

About Z Turf Equipment

Z Turf Equipment is part of the Exmark family of products and is a leading manufacturer of commercial lawn care equipment for landscape professionals. The company’s line of spreader sprayers and aerators are designed to help customers increase productivity and profitability. With their innovative designs, Z Turf Equipment strives to produce lawn care tools that offer unique value to commercial users. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at ZTurfEquipment.com .

Attachment

Meredith Pierick Briggs & Stratton, LLC meredithp@2rm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.