Presidio Exceeds $1 Billion in AWS Marketplace Sales

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, today announced it eclipsed $1 billion in AWS Marketplace sales. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and IT solutions. Presidio is among the first to announce this milestone, largely fueled by its consultative approach.

Presidio features a complete lifecycle of services and custom solutions, and resells thousands of products in the AWS Marketplace through Channel Partner Private Offers (CPPO). They offer consulting on purchasing options for spending commitments at no additional cost. In addition to the ability to benefit from transacting in AWS Marketplace, Presidio customers now have access to Presidio Evolve, a full lifecycle licensing contract and support optimization program. Evolve aligns clients’ technology strategy to business goals. It simplifies licensing and maintenance contracts by aligning their spending to the right licensing construct, analyzing license usage and entitlements, building the right financial structure, and supporting clients post-sale. Currently, Presidio manages more than $5.5 billion in contracts and saves clients millions of dollars annually.

By making their solutions available in AWS Marketplace, as well as multiple resell offerings, Presidio provides clients direct access to their comprehensive portfolio of products and services as well as a team of procurement experts to help maximize incentives, optimize spending, and overall technology procurement strategies.

“At SiriusXM we greatly value the service provided by Presidio through the use of the AWS CPPO and Marketplace programs. Their expert advice has been critical in aligning with our PPA/EDP goals, making our technology spending more efficient and streamlined and enhancing our ability to manage and optimize our software investments,” said Anthony Logan, FinOps & Partnerships, SiriusXM.

“What’s different about working with Presidio is that we aim to be our clients’ trusted advisor for strategic procurement, helping them get the maximum value out of their AWS Marketplace transactions. Plus, we are a resource for navigating changes as they happen. We use AWS Marketplace to combine custom marketplace listings, private offers, as well as Presidio financing, ongoing support, and contract evaluation to help them optimize their spend commitments and savings opportunities,” said Kevin Corace, vice president of sales, enterprise licensing and business development at Presidio.

Presidio recently signed an expanded multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to provide Presidio's full suite of consulting services with AWS technologies with an emphasis on helping Presidio clients migrate, modernize, and optimize their data and applications to better leverage new technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Presidio is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN), continually adding to its six AWS Competencies and nearly 450 AWS certifications across the DevOps, solution architecture, security, big data, and systems operations disciplines to build, deploy and manage complex cloud architectures.

