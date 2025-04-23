ICT Adoption in BFSI Sector Set to Accelerate, Projected to Grow at 13.63% CAGR by 2030

Sustainable 13.63% CAGR Reflects Strong Momentum in Digital Banking, FinTech, and Intelligent Risk Management

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research highlighting the rising influence of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry. The sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.63% through 2030, driven by continuous investments in digital infrastructure, customer experience, security, and data intelligence.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in BFSI

The BFSI industry is during a profound digital transformation, embracing technologies that enable frictionless customer experiences, real-time risk intelligence, automated operations, and ecosystem-based service models. ICT domains - including Banking & Financial Services, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Application Development & Deployment, Information Security, Data Management, BPM & Process Automation, Integrated Risk Management, CX & MarTech, Communication & Collaboration, and Financial Crime & Compliance Management - are being widely adopted to support mobile banking, digital lending, personalized insurance, real-time payments, and regulatory compliance. These domains are becoming critical to delivering speed, trust, and intelligence across the financial value chain.

According to Divya Baranawal, Vice President & Principal Analyst at QKS Group, “BFSI enterprises are rapidly evolving into digital-native service ecosystems. ICT solutions are enabling hyper-personalized banking, intelligent risk analysis, and secure, real-time financial experiences. Vendors who provide scalable, compliant, and AI-driven platforms are shaping the future of financial services.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into how ICT domains for the BFSI industry and specific regions are reshaping financial service models, improving customer retention, and accelerating innovation.

Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative view of leading ICT vendors supporting BFSI, assessing their digital banking capabilities, regulatory focus, and go-to-market differentiation.

Industry Adoption Trends: Analysis of how banks, insurance firms, and fintech companies are leveraging ICT to power digital onboarding, underwriting, wealth management, claims automation, and more.

Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, and real-time analytics are driving innovations in fraud prevention, credit scoring, conversational banking, and predictive finance.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report profiles top ICT vendors driving transformation in the BFSI industry, including Salesforce, Oracle, SAP, Temenos, FIS, Fiserv, Microsoft, IBM, Infosys Finacle, nCino, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Capgemini, AWS, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Pegasystems, SAS, NICE Actimize, Avaloq, and Intellect Design Arena.

Why This Matters for BFSI Sector Vendors?

For financial institutions and insurance providers, ICT is no longer a support function - it is the backbone of customer trust, regulatory compliance, and product innovation. As the BFSI sector moves toward open finance, embedded services, and intelligent automation, vendors must deliver integrated platforms that balance agility, security, and personalization. Competitive advantage will be shaped by the ability to address evolving customer expectations and regulatory landscapes with scalable, future-ready technology.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the BFSI industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the BFSI industry for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

QKS TrendsNXT on the specific market in ICT in the BFSI industry

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the BFSI industry

Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

