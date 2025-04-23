Retirement Industry Disruptor™, Human Interest, Introduces PartnerConnect™, Redefining the 401(k) Experience for Financial Advisors

Fully integrated platform designed with financial advisors, for financial advisors, is a leap forward from outdated legacy providers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Human Interest, a multi award-winning 401(k) provider1, is once again pushing boundaries in the retirement industry by launching PartnerConnect™, an integrated platform that empowers financial advisors to seamlessly create, manage, and monitor their clients’ 401(k) plans and investments from a single dashboard. To build this intuitive digital platform, Human Interest invested over 50,000 hours in product and engineering over the last year in direct consultation with dozens of financial advisors.

Targeted to both retirement plan advisors and wealth advisors, PartnerConnect includes innovative features that have long been on advisors’ wish lists: the ability to view and manage multiple clients across one platform, tools to quickly design and change custom investment lineups, and the elimination of dozens of manual processes historically associated with setting up 401(k) plans. PartnerConnect is designed to be an integral tool for advisors to help them grow their business and better advise their clients.

“Advisors are on the front lines of the effort to help investors and businesses navigate our challenging retirement system - and their partnership is crucial to Human Interest’s mission to deliver retirement plans for people from all lines of work,” said Rakesh Mahajan, Chief Revenue Officer at Human Interest. “That’s why we designed PartnerConnect with advisors at the heart of the experience.”

Hot on the heels of their brazen Customer Experience Guarantee, an industry-leading commitment to service excellence for all 401(k) customers, Human Interest has now taken on legacy providers who expect advisors to toggle between clunky tools, spreadsheets, and endless rounds of phone tag with offshore support teams. Advisors spend nearly 1,000 hours2 a year on administrative and compliance tasks instead of focusing their time on their customers. PartnerConnect is specifically designed to eliminate many of the burdensome, mundane administration tasks that advisors hate.

“Setting up new plans takes a fair amount of time and several manual processes, including sending emails and documents back and forth. A platform that could automate this process will help me spend less time on administrative work and more time focused on my clients," said Noel Dulac, Managing Partner, Retirement Fiduciary Group, LLC.

PartnerConnect integrates plan design, proposal management, fund lineup, and participant data into a single solution, with features that include:

A digital-first approach enables advisors to request and review proposals online and onboard new clients directly into the platform, eliminating multiple email threads.

enables advisors to request and review proposals online and onboard new clients directly into the platform, eliminating multiple email threads. An integrated dashboard provides a single view across all retirement plans in an advisor’s book of business, eliminating the need for multiple login accounts.

provides a single view across all retirement plans in an advisor’s book of business, eliminating the need for multiple login accounts. A flexible investment toolkit offers over 3,000 funds, and advisors can easily adjust funds or create lineup templates for replication across multiple plans, eliminating the need to email Excel files manually.

offers over 3,000 funds, and advisors can easily adjust funds or create lineup templates for replication across multiple plans, eliminating the need to email Excel files manually. Bulk fund mapping allows advisors to select a single fund used across multiple plans and initiate a swap in just five clicks, eliminating the need for creating innumerable support cases for dozens of plans to make the same change.

allows advisors to select a single fund used across multiple plans and initiate a swap in just five clicks, eliminating the need for creating innumerable support cases for dozens of plans to make the same change. ParticipantIQ™ will spotlight participant milestones (retirement, termination, salary increase, etc.) and help identify new participant engagement opportunities.

In describing PartnerConnect, Bob Darrow, President at Strive Retirement, commented, "It’s about time the industry created something like this. Most platforms make it too complicated to support our clients and grow our book of business. This platform is comprehensive and easy to use, and will allow us to scale up our service model, delivering even more value to our clients.”

The retirement savings gap is a significant challenge affecting millions of workers in America, and Human Interest is committed to being part of the solution. PartnerConnect is the latest in a series of innovations transforming the retirement industry, with an unwavering focus on removing barriers that keep people from investing in their future.

Financial advisors interested in learning more can contact their Human Interest representative or visit our website at humaninterest.com/solutions/partnerconnect/.

About Human Interest

Human Interest, Retirement Industry Disruptor™, is focused on fixing a broken industry that often relies on legacy technology, manual processes, and offshored service models. Human Interest is transforming the way 401(k)s should work, including several industry firsts: eliminating transaction fees3, offering a cash-back incentive program for plan participants, and the first of its kind money-backed customer experience guarantee.

Human Interest has won several accolades this year, including the 2025 Fast Company Most Innovative Award and the 2025 Stevie Gold Award in Customer Experience. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Human Interest has helped provide retirement benefits to employees at nearly 35,000 companies and counting. For more information, please visit humaninterest.com.

Human Interest was awarded the “Gold Stevie Award" medal in the 2025 Stevie AwardsⓇ for Sales & Customer Service in “Customer Experience.” The company was awarded a “Silver Stevie Award” in “Customer Service Employer of the Year.” Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide in the three-month judging process. Read more about the winning organizations: https://stevieawards.com/sales/2025-stevie-award-winners and criteria for the award here: https://stevieawards.com/aba/judging-awards-process. American Business Awards are registered trademarks of Stevie Awards, Inc. Stevie Awards, Inc. is not affiliated with Human Interest. This recognition is not indicative of Human Interest’s future performance.

Human Interest Inc. is honored to be recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Finance and Personal Finance for 2025. See the full list here.

2 Natixis Global Survey of Financial Professionals, 2024

3For non-rollover distributions, shipping and handling fees may apply to requests for check issuance and delivery.

