Traliant Unveils Enhanced Employment Law Training to Protect Organizations from Legal Risk

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced enhancements to its Employment Law Fundamentals Certificate Program that is designed to provide employees and managers with a deep understanding of employment laws to help reduce legal risks, improve workplace decision-making and foster a culture of fairness and respect.

In today’s complex and ever-evolving professional and regulatory environment, employees and managers must navigate a maze of policies and procedures that shape the workplace. Regular training on key workplace laws is critical in ensuring organizations create and maintain a culture of ethics and compliance.

“Understanding and correctly applying employment laws is essential to helping managers and employees avoid mistakes that could result in serious legal consequences or costly claims,” said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. “This training is not only crucial for the long-term growth of employees and managers but also for cultivating an ethical and compliant organizational culture that starts at the top.”

Traliant’s Employment Law Fundamentals Certificate Program consists of four courses to assist employees and managers in understanding and applying policies, laws and procedures that impact their daily responsibilities. Backed by our uniquely qualified in-house legal and compliance team, the courses have been updated to align more closely with new federal and state laws, and executive orders relating to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and sex and gender:

Interviewing and Hiring Lawfully: Learning what questions are inappropriate or potentially discriminatory — especially important given today’s recent executive orders on DEI, sex, and gender.

Wage and Hour Fundamentals: Applying key federal, state and local wage laws as lawsuits under the Fair Labor Standards Act continue to surge.

Disability, Pregnancy, and Religious Accommodations: Navigating accommodation requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and Title VII — critical as changes in regulations raise compliance stakes.

Family, Medical, and Other Protected Leave (FMLA): Managing employee leave amid overlapping laws as remote work, mental health and caregiver needs reshape today’s leave landscape.



About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.



Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training , inclusion training, code of conduct training , and many more.



Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

