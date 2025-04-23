Adventure Awaits with New Lineage Series VT Adventure Van from Grand Design RV

MIDDLEBURY, Ind., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote trails, first tracks in fresh powder and backcountry star gazing are more accessible than ever thanks to Grand Design RV’s latest innovation, the new Lineage Series VT luxury adventure van. The company, a leading manufacturer of premium towable and motorized RVs, today announced the launch of its first class B motorhome, a new addition to its acclaimed Lineage® product line, following the recent introductions of the Lineage Series F class super C and Lineage Series M class C RVs.

Built for those who demand rugged assurance, the Lineage Series VT empowers adventurers to explore with complete confidence – whether traveling challenging terrain, towing additional gear, or venturing off-grid.

“Every inch of the Lineage Series VT has been meticulously engineered to solve the real challenges adventure van owners face,” said Tommy Hall, Grand Design’s motorized general manager. “From our innovative storage solutions to our enhanced off-grid capabilities, we have created a vehicle that doesn't just meet the demands of remote exploration – it anticipates them. This isn't another van conversion; it's intentionally built to change how people experience van life."

The launch of Series VT answers the growing demand for sustainable travel options and the rising popularity of nomadic lifestyles. The Lineage Series VT is built on the AWD Ford Transit chassis, marking the first high-volume production collaboration of its kind in the adventure van segment and includes an exclusive, industry first, fully integrated pop-top option allowing the rig to comfortably sleep four. The Ford Transit chassis provides the perfect foundation for what adventure van owners truly need: reliability, capability, and serviceability across North America

Lineage Series VT highlights include:

A fully convertible AquaHaven Rainshower System , allowing campers to adjust the space from living room to shower. The venting window, expanded shower height, luxe rainfall shower head and flexible hidden drain bring the comforts of home without typical constraints.

, allowing campers to adjust the space from living room to shower. The venting window, expanded shower height, luxe rainfall shower head and flexible hidden drain bring the comforts of home without typical constraints. An industry-first Undermount Cooktop by InvisaCook™ that conserves counter space with an Italian porcelain countertop featuring a built-in undermount induction cooktop.

that conserves counter space with an Italian porcelain countertop featuring a built-in undermount induction cooktop. An industry-first Stealth Split AC System that revolutionizes van comfort by moving AC components off your roof to save space while delivering superior cooling at 20K BTU capacity in near silence.

that revolutionizes van comfort by moving AC components off your roof to save space while delivering superior cooling at 20K BTU capacity in near silence. A Custom Ford Raptor®-Style Grille that makes a bold statement while maintaining Ford's engineering excellence.

that makes a bold statement while maintaining Ford's engineering excellence. An industry-leading 48V Lithionics System that delivers reliable power for longer adventures away from shore power—up to 3 days with AC.

that delivers reliable power for longer adventures away from shore power—up to 3 days with AC. An industry-first Panoramic Double-Pane Skylight developed and manufactured in Europe provides an immersive experience with exceptional optical and thermal performance on the road, with 10-year UV protection against fade and discoloration.

"At Grand Design, everything we do and every product we build revolves around our customers and the goal of elevating their outdoor recreation experience,” said Stephan Dolzan, the Lineage Series VT product manager. "Our entry with the Lineage Series VT isn't about capturing a trend; it's about setting new standards in a market that's ready for disruption."

The Lineage Series VT continues Grand Design’s tradition of quality manufacturing and is backed up with exceptional customer service and industry leading warranties so owners can stay outdoors, longer. For more information about the Lineage Series VT and the full range of Grand Design RV models, visit www.GrandDesignRV.com.

About Grand Design RV

Grand Design RV®, headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana, manufactures a comprehensive range of premium recreational vehicles, including the market-leading Reflection® Fifth Wheel and Travel Trailer, flagship Solitude® Extended Stay Fifth Wheel, luxury Momentum® Toy Hauler, lightweight Imagine® Travel Trailer, and introductory level Transcend™ Travel Trailer product lines. In addition to these renowned towables, Grand Design RV has expanded into the motorized segment with the Lineage® series, bringing its signature quality and innovation to a new category of RVs. Since its founding in 2012, Grand Design RV has become one of the fastest-growing RV companies in history and is consistently rated among the highest quality RV manufacturers. Grand Design RV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products.

Media Contact: Danie Antonelli: dantonelli@granddesignrv.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.