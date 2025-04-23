EY US Unveils Balaji Sreenivasan of Aurigo Software as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Finalist

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Gulf South Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most groundbreaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow.

The Gulf South program celebrates entrepreneurs from Central and South Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. An independent panel of judges selected Balaji Sreenivasan for his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and lasting impact in building long-term value.

“Building Aurigo has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Entrepreneurship, to me, is about solving meaningful problems and creating something that lasts. We’re building AI-powered software that’s transforming how the world plans and delivers infrastructure, and I’m grateful every day to work with such a brilliant, passionate team. This recognition is really a reflection of our team and what we’ve built together.”

— Balaji Sreenivasan, Founder and CEO, Aurigo Software Technologies Inc.

Aurigo Software is a leading AI-powered software company that helps infrastructure and facility owners around the world plan and build better. With a vision to build a better tomorrow, Aurigo’s platform supports some of the largest capital improvement and infrastructure programs globally, transforming how critical assets are managed, delivered, and optimized.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 12 during a special celebration in Houston and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh McLennan Agency, and SAP. In the Gulf South, sponsors also include Platinum sponsors ADP, DFIN, DLA Piper, and VCFO and Silver sponsors Big Picture and Pierpont Communications.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November, where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit www.ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy, and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network, and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit www.ey.com.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence and build with quality. With more than $450 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo’s solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government, with over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be9703fc-711e-48cb-a5d5-8ea80e2a73de

Media Contact Chevaan Seresinhe chevaan.seresinhe@sonuspr.com

