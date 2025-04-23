Submit Release
Real Estate Split Corp. Class A Distribution

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Estate Split Corp. (TSX: RS) (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce that a distribution for April 2025 will be payable to Class A shareholders of Real Estate Split Corp. as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Equity Share
April 30, 2025 May 15, 2025 $0.13

     
The equity shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RS.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.


